Genius 100 Foundation and NY Festivals Advertising Awards select “Anne De Gaulle” for Gold 2023 Genius Limitless Award

The inaugural Genius 100 Limitless Award honors the most outstanding creative that inspires social impact for the disabilities community

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Genius 100 Foundation (G100), in partnership with the New York Festivals International Advertising Awards® is honored to announce the winner of the first ever 2023 Genius Limitless Award, "Anne De Gaulle" produced by Havas Paris.

In addition to launching the Genius Limitless Award this year, the organization also launched the Genius 100 Idea and Product of the Year. The Genius 100 Inspiration Award was launched in 2021.

The goal of the "Anne de Gaulle" piece was to raise awareness of the fact that French society continues to largely ignore the one million disabled citizens living in France. The objective was to build an unignorable immersive brand experience that encouraged societal inclusion of neurological disabilities. For one week, Europe’s biggest airport was renamed "Paris-Anne de Gaulle" and turned into a large-scale, immersive brand experience encouraging social inclusion.

Charles and Yvonne de Gaulle created the Foundation Anne de Gaulle in 1945 in honor of their daughter, Anne, who was born with Down syndrome. For over 75 years, the foundation has been campaigning to make society more inclusive. To this day, public transportation, in particular, largely excludes those with neurological disabilities.

The work sparked a national conversation and made neurological disabilities impossible to ignore. It also ignited a media outcry, extending to 13 countries and reaching an audience of over 50 million. One of the many inspiring results was that Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport used the operation to kick-start its transformation aimed at improving accessibility for people with disabilities in time for the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

"This spot is incredibly clever, unique, and eye-opening, it evokes a "wow" feeling," states Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius 100 Foundation. "It’s a rare gem of a campaign. First of all, it is a brilliant concept, but the execution makes it simply astounding. The results are extraordinary, and the impact is already truly remarkable."

The 2023 Genius Awards included entries from 17 countries and over 150 pieces of creative work. This is the only category within the New York Festivals Advertising Awards that accepts work from NGOs. Proceeds from the entry fees for all four awards will go to charitable partners of Genius 100 Foundation, Luv Michael, and The International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

"New York Festivals is thrilled to partner with the Genius 100 in recognizing life-changing, inspired creative work. Havas Paris’ campaign "Anne De Gaulle" is truly worthy of the inaugural Genius 100 Limitless Award. We are proud to honor this pioneering campaign that thoroughly encouraged societal inclusion," said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals Advertising Awards.

The awards were judged by a panel of Genius 100 Visionaries, comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds from an impressive cross-section of fields, including: Ron Arad, Chris Bertish, Rick Hansen, Maggie MacDonnell, Eduardo Marturet, and Jose Miguel Sokoloff, as well as the Genius 100 executive team of Rami Kleinmann (Co-Founder), Helen Hatzis (CCO), and Hilarie Viener (CEO).

“I applaud the Genius 100 Foundation for launching the inaugural Genius 100 Limitless award. With an estimated 1.3 billion people in the world living with a disability, it’s critical that we normalize and encourage the marketing industry to increase the inclusion of the world’s largest minority group. Congratulations to Havas Paris for the “Anne de Gaulle” campaign, which sparked an inclusive brand experience that put a spotlight on persons living with disability in France. More importantly it’s awakened the awareness that increased accessibility will benefit everyone as France plans for the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.” Rick Hansen, Founder of the Rick Hansen Foundation and Genius 100 Visionary.

The Genius 100 Awards

The Genius 100 Inspiration Award (est. 2021) honors outstanding purpose-driven creative work that inspires action to create impact. The Genius 100 Limitless Award (est. 2023) honors the entity that has created work that brings awareness and outstanding positive impact for/on persons/communities with disabilities and promotes unlimited inspiration. Genius 100 Idea of the Year Award (est. 2023) honors the entity that has created, developed, and exhibited proof of concept of the most unique, impactful, inspiration and genius idea of the year. Genius 100 Product of the Year Award (est. 2023) honors the entity that has created work that showcases the most unique, impactful, inspirational and genius product of the year.

About the Genius 100 Foundation

The Genius 100 community, referred to as G100, was born out of the centennial celebration of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity and remains inspired by his unique Genius. To honor this landmark occasion, 100 of the world’s greatest minds were researched, selected, and nominated to contribute their vision of the future to the publishing of the first 3D book “Genius: 100 Visions of the Future” and are considered the original Genius 100 Visionaries.

Genius 100 Foundation was founded in Toronto in 2017, with a global footprint. It is a community of exceptionally imaginative and action oriented human beings who leverage our knowledge and resources to support impactful education, health, humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration, funding and “1+1=100” mentality”. In 2020, Genius 100 Foundation US was established as a NY based 501c3.

The Genius G100 Foundation Mission

We leverage the knowledge and resources of the G100 community to support impactful education, health, humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration and funding structures. www.genius100visions.com

Genius 100 Foundation is a registered Charity in Canada and 501c3 US

