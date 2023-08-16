VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to Veracity to Enhance its Technology Management System

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Veracity Verification Solutions (Veracity) has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $75,000. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $51 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012. Veracity has previously received funding from VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners.

Based in Roanoke, Va., Veracity empowers K-12 school districts with a centralized system for managing software applications. This CCF grant will enable accelerated development of Veracity’s Technology Management System (TMS) to help districts with purchasing, maintaining, training, and supporting software applications, ensuring investments are being utilized effectively.

“We are thrilled to receive a CCF grant from VIPC,” said Crystal Wilson, COO of Veracity. “The future of edtech management in K-12 is centralization, collaboration, and communication – and it is in high demand. We’re eager to deliver our vision, empowering schools to ditch the spreadsheets and effectively manage district resources and investments.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to Veracity,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC’s Director for Private Sector Grants. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity, and job creation. Veracity is building its TMS in close collaboration with early adopters in the K-12 space and is committed to meeting their objectives for productivity improvement and cost management.”

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s

small businesses and university-based innovators. The CCF Private Sector program seeks to fund high-

potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization. The

grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages at www.VirginiaIPC.org.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Veracity

Veracity’s mission is to empower K-12 leaders to manage technology investments with confidence through streamlined systems and support, team collaboration, and intentional communication with every stakeholder contributing to student success. Learn more at www.veracityvs.com.