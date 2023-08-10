Genius 100 Foundation and NY Festivals Advertising Awards select “FitChix” for Gold 2023 Genius Product of the Year

The inaugural Genius 100 Product of the Year Award honors the most outstanding product that inspires social impact

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Genius 100 Foundation (G100), in partnership with the New York Festivals International Advertising Awards® is honored to announce the winner of the first ever 2023 Genius Product of the Year Award, “FitChix” VMLY&R Melbourne for Honest Eggs Company.

The goal of “FitChix” was to bring honesty to the egg industry. The spot sought to break the disconnect between farm and plate and help customers purchase eggs from truly free chickens.

The idea was simple, based on the premise, ‘What if we could create a better egg that showed people the conditions it was farmed in?’ So, Honest Eggs Company began tracking their chickens and printing their step count onto the eggs, transforming the core product into a new media that called out every other brand of eggs on the supermarket shelf. Thanks to ‘FitChix’ consumers now know where to look for eggs that come from truly free and healthy chickens.

“The humble egg was first laid some 312 million years ago. But now we’ve finally improved it with FitChix - a feather camouflaged, lightweight fitness tracker featuring GPS and bespoke software. By bringing data from the farm to the supermarket shelf we’ve helped people make more ethical food choices,” Kieran Moroney, Creative Director, VMLY&R Melbourne. “This has been a real breakthrough moment for our client Honest Eggs Co. and we both couldn’t be happier to be recognized as the Genius 100 Product of the Year.”

The results were truly amazing, the FitChix campaign has completely reframed how people think about eggs. Awareness sky-rocketed, supply was (temporarily) maxed out but the most important part was that one of the two largest supermarkets in Australia reached out to discuss how Honest Eggs Co. can spearhead their sustainable and regenerative range.

“FitChix embodies innovation and integrity in an often opaque industry,” states Helen Hatzis, Chief Community Officer, Genius 100 Foundation. “Merging creativity with a dedication to animal welfare, it empowers consumers to choose ethically. When ingenuity meets compassion, transformation ensues.”

The 2023 Genius Awards included entries from 17 countries and over 150 pieces of creative work. This is the only category within the New York Festivals Advertising Awards that accepts work from NGOs. Proceeds from the entry fees for all four awards will go to charitable partners of Genius 100 Foundation, Luv Michael, and The International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

The awards were judged by a panel of Genius 100 Visionaries, comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds from an impressive cross-section of fields, including: Ron Arad, Chris Bertish, Rick Hansen, Maggie MacDonnell, Eduardo Marturet, and Jose Miguel Sokoloff, as well as the Genius 100 executive team of Rami Kleinmann (Co-Founder), Helen Hatzis (CCO), and Hilarie Viener (CEO).

The Genius 100 Awards

The Genius 100 Inspiration Award (est. 2021) honors outstanding purpose-driven creative work that inspires action to create impact. The Genius 100 Limitless Award (est. 2023) honors the entity that has created work that brings awareness and outstanding positive impact for/on persons/communities with disabilities and promotes unlimited inspiration. Genius 100 Idea of the Year Award (est. 2023) honors the entity that has created, developed, and exhibited proof of concept of the most unique, impactful, inspiration and genius idea of the year. Genius 100 Product of the Year Award (est. 2023) honors the entity that has created work that showcases the most unique, impactful, inspirational and genius product of the year.

About the Genius 100 Foundation

The Genius 100 community, referred to as G100, was born out of the centennial celebration of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity and remains inspired by his unique Genius. To honor this landmark occasion, 100 of the world’s greatest minds were researched, selected, and nominated to contribute their vision of the future to the publishing of the first 3D book “Genius: 100 Visions of the Future” and are considered the original Genius 100 Visionaries.

Genius 100 Foundation was founded in Toronto in 2017, with a global footprint. It is a community of exceptionally imaginative and action oriented human beings who leverage our knowledge and resources to support impactful education, health, humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration, funding and “1+1=100” mentality”. In 2020, Genius 100 Foundation US was established as a NY based 501c3.

The Genius G100 Foundation Mission

We leverage the knowledge and resources of the G100 community to support impactful education, health, humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration and funding structures. www.genius100visions.com

About New York Festivals: New York Festivals® Celebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957

Advertising Awards

AME Awards®

Bowery Awards

NYF Health Awards

Radio Awards

TV & Film Awards

Entries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, visit: www.newyorkfestivals.com.

