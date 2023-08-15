Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,397 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,654 in the last 365 days.

Taradel Survey: Direct Mail & Facebook Ads Deliver Highest ROI as SMBs Embrace Multichannel Marketing

Taradel 2023 SMB Survey Report

Taradel 2023 SMB Survey Report

Taradel’s Small Business Marketing Survey offers valuable insights into marketing tactics, challenges, goals, preferences, and overall campaign efficacy.

By using direct mail and digital ads together, brands can create a high-frequency, high-impact marketing strategy that leads to more visibility, customer engagement, and optimal ROI.”
— Jim Fitzgerald
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Taradel LLC, a leading martech firm, unveiled intriguing results from its 2023 Small Business Marketing Survey, an annual survey conducted since 2018. The survey points to a significant shift in SMBs towards data-driven, multichannel marketing strategies, with direct mail and Facebook emerging as ROI champions.

The survey’s participants included 218 small business professionals and advertisers, whose feedback was compiled to gather valuable insights into marketing tactics, challenges, goals, preferences, and overall campaign efficacy. Significantly, 88% of those surveyed identified as the primary decision-makers in their companies, with 68% holding the title of owner or founder.

"By using direct mail and digital ads together, brands can create a high-frequency, high-impact marketing strategy that leads to more visibility, customer engagement, and optimal ROI," says Taradel CEO, Jim Fitzgerald.

The results of this year's survey show that as small businesses continue to bounce back from pandemic-related challenges, they are now focusing on two primary marketing goals: lead generation and increasing sales.

Moreover, a standout discovery from this survey is the rising adoption of multichannel marketing efforts among small businesses. In fact, 76% of respondents report using at least two marketing channels in order to reach their goals – with Facebook (69%), email (66%), and direct mail (60%) being the most frequently utilized channels. Just 12% of respondents say they rely on a single marketing channel - down from 24% in last year’s survey - showing a remarkable year-over-year rise in the adoption of multichannel approaches.

Other key results
- 82% of direct mail advertisers plan to increase or maintain usage
- 94% plan to increase or maintain digital marketing investment
- Facebook and direct mail are the top revenue drivers (excluding referrals)
- 77% spend less than $2,500 per month on marketing
- SMBs biggest “paint point” when executing marketing strategies is audience targeting
- 71% reported that access to ad performance tracking is extremely important

Download your free copy of Taradel’s 2023 Small Business Marketing Survey Report.

About Taradel
Launched in 2003 by Founder and CEO, Jim Fitzgerald, Taradel has helped 20,000+ organizations successfully deliver over 1 billion pieces of direct mail and 500M+ digital ad impressions. Taradel’s mission is to empower businesses by making multichannel marketing easy, affordable, and effective. To learn more visit https://www.taradel.com/

Riley Bragg
Taradel LLC
+1 804-364-8444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Taradel Survey: Direct Mail & Facebook Ads Deliver Highest ROI as SMBs Embrace Multichannel Marketing

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more