Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,171 in the last 365 days.

Incredible & Affordable New Service Launches To Help Musicians

Record Deal Finder

Helping record labels find new artists to sign...

Helping record labels find new artists to sign...

Record Deal Finder: Helping record labels find new artists to sign.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Every month, www.recorddealfinder.com send new music to over 2,000 record labels, publishers and music management contacts worldwide.

Record Deal Finder is the first service of its kind, helping artists on a budget get their music in front of key music industry insiders for under $10. If you’re a musician or band and have a great record, read on…

Created as an ‘affordable-to-everyone’ service, they send music direct to industry contacts every month, including major record labels, music publishing companies and music management companies.

Record Deal Finder's mission is simple...

Using their vast industry experience, Record Deal Finder aims to provide a genuine platform for artists to connect with the music industry and showcase their music…

They connect record companies, music management companies, music publishing companies and other music outlets with direct access to artists and their music.

…and what makes them so unique is that their monthly listings for artists are affordable to all.

Begin your music career journey today for a low fixed cost with Record Deal Finder www.recorddealfinder.com

Record Deal Finder
Record Deal finder
info@recorddealfinder.com

Record Deal Finder

You just read:

Incredible & Affordable New Service Launches To Help Musicians

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more