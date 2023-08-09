Meeting with "Voith Hydro" Director General Gerhard Seyrling

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - On August 9, in the city of Rogun, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received the Director General of "Voith Hydro" company, Mr. Gerhard Seyrling.

At the meeting, issues of cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and "Voith Hydro" on the fulfillment of bilateral obligations to provide the hydropower facilities of the Rogun hydroelectric power plant with hydromechanical and electromechanical equipment were discussed.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, reflecting on the progress of construction work at the LOT 1 site of the hydroelectric power station, which he observed during his working trip, stressed that all work must be completed in a timely and high-quality manner, in accordance with the agreed schedule.

During the meeting, the management of the Voith Hydro company informed the head of state, Emomali Rahmon, about the fulfillment of obligations.

Confidence was expressed that the representatives of the company would take the necessary and timely measures to implement the plans.

The meeting was also attended by the Prime Minister of the country, the Minister of Finance, the General Director of the "Rogun HPP", the Director of the Administration for the Operation of the Rogun HPP and the Director of the "Tajikhydroelectromontazh" OJSC.