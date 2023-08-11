Author Tony J. Selimi Has Received the FAPA President’s Book Silver Award Medal for his Masterpiece A Path to Excellence
Author Tony J. Selimi Has Received the FAPA President’s Book Silver Award Medal for his Riveting Masterpiece A Path to Excellence in the Inspirational Category
A Path to Excellence by Tony J. Selimi was honoured with a Silver Medal during the President’s Book Awards Ceremony at the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace.
This inspiring, enjoyable, fast-moving book shows you how to unlock your full power for unlimited success.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- **Author Tony J. Selimi Receives Prestigious FAPA President's Book Silver Award Medal for A Path to Excellence in the Inspirational Category**
— Brian Tracy, Author, Chairman, and CEO of Brian Tracy International
Tony J. Selimi, renowned author, speaker, business consultant, and transformational life coach, has added another feather to his cap by receiving the esteemed FAPA President's Book Silver Award Medal for his riveting masterpiece, A Path to Excellence. The award was presented to Selimi during the President's Book Awards Ceremony on Saturday, August 5th, at the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, in conjunction with the highly anticipated FAPACon 2023 event.
The FAPA President's Book Awards recognise outstanding literary works that captivate readers with unique writing styles, immersive worlds, thought-provoking philosophies, inspiring character stories, and innovative ideas. Selimi's book, A Path to Excellence, has left an indelible impression, receiving extraordinary praise for its excellence in book publishing, creativity in design, and exceptional content and production standards.
The President's Book Awards Banquet served as the platform for announcing the winners, and it is with immense pride that FAPA acknowledges Tony Jeton Selimi's hard work, dedication, and boundless imagination. Selimi's accolades as a talented author, speaker, business consultant, and transformational life coach have earned him recognition as a true catalyst for personal and professional growth. Through his expertise in human behaviour, Selimi has set out on a mission to educate, inspire, and transform the lives of one billion people.
In A Path to Excellence, Selimi offers readers a profound and enlightening journey towards personal excellence, professional transformation, and achieving greatness. Drawing on his vast experience and wisdom, Selimi guides readers through a transformative process, equipping them with the insights and tools to navigate life's challenges and unlock their true potential. With its remarkable ability to empower and inspire, the book has become a beacon of hope for those seeking higher excellence in all aspects of life. Selimi's journey is a testament to his principles' effectiveness. Selimi became a successful entrepreneur and a qualified and internationally recognised coach, mentor, educator, and speaker from a difficult childhood to homelessness and financial destitution due to the civil war in former Yugoslavia.
Selimi weaves lessons from real-life experiences with scientifically proven self-awareness, self-growth, and self-mastery principles. Through this amalgamation of experiences and research, Selimi provides sustainable solutions to life's greatest adversities and challenges, empowering readers to work towards their aspirations, goals, and dreams with confidence, empowerment, and a sense of accomplishment. To assist readers in achieving excellence in an achievable, bearable, and meaningful way, Selimi presents a simple eight-step process along with scientifically proven principles. The book's organisation provides a simple framework for the theory. Moreover, the narrative is concise, confident, and relatable, making the book an easy and enjoyable read that applies to everyday life.
The book provides clear and valuable strategies and frameworks for immediate and practical application, with rapid outcomes in any reader's life. This book is a must-read for anyone seeking to maximise their potential and achieve excellence in their personal and professional lives.
Receiving the FAPA President's Book Silver Award Medal highlights Selimi's exceptional talent and underscores his commitment to enriching the lives of others through his words. This well-deserved accolade is a testament to Selimi's remarkable accomplishments as an author and his unwavering dedication to delivering excellence in the literary world.
"A Path to Excellence" By Tony Jeton Selimi
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229538
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229552
E-Book | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229545
Categories: Self-Improvement, Motivation, Leadership, Business Life, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit, HR Training, Organizational Theory & Behavior Management, Personal Money Management
Available at Amazon, Balboa Press, Barnes & Noble, Foyles, Waterstones, and major book retailers in print, audiobook, and Kindle.
Balboa Press Link: https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/702597-a-path-to-excellence
Amazon USA Link: https://www.amazon.com/Path-Excellence-Blueprint-Achieving-Potential/dp/B0B8317KN8
Amazon Uk Link: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Path-Excellence-Blueprint-Achieving-Potential-ebook/dp/B0BG4LYXZB/
Author Signed Book Link: https://tonyselimi.com/books/a-path-to-excellence/
Book Website: https://apathtoexcellence.com
Book Video: https://youtu.be/E7AnnLi23fc
About Tony J. Selimi
Tony J. Selimi is a renowned author, speaker, business consultant, and transformational life coach. With his human behaviour and personal development expertise, Tony has helped countless individuals unleash their true potential and achieve extraordinary success. His book, A Path to Excellence, has received critical acclaim for its empowering messages and transformative insights. Tony J. Selimi is committed to positively impacting the lives of one billion people through his work. To learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi, check out the author's official website: https://tonyselimi.com, where you can connect with the author directly or through their social media pages.
About FAPA
The Florida Authors and Publishers Association (FAPA) is a non-profit organisation that celebrates and supports authors and publishers of all genres throughout Florida. FAPA's President's Book Awards recognise exceptional literary works that display outstanding creativity and excellence in book publishing and enrich readers' lives.
A Path to Excellence Book by Tony Jeton Selim Official Balboa Press Book Trailer