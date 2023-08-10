Spanish Farm Joins the International Falcon Breeders Auction with “International Race-Winning Peregrine Breeds”
Spanish Farm Joins the International Falcon Breeders Auction with “International Race-Winning Peregrine Breeds”RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, August 10, 2023, Mabrook Falcons, a Spanish farm, attended with its best falcon breeds at the third edition of the International Falcon Breeders Auction. The auction is organized by the Saudi Falcon Club in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and continues until August 25. The owner of the farm decided to offer a Peregrine Falcon that had won international races, the latest of which was in Abu Dhabi, in the auction in the coming days.
Mr. Alfred, the supervisor of Mabrook Falcons Spanish Farm, indicated that the third edition of the auction is very distinctive, especially after the club allowed the display of falcons in dedicated pavilions, separate from the exhibition and competitions. He praised this initiative as having a positive impact in attracting enthusiasts who breed racing pedigree falcons, along with the logistical and marketing support for this year's event.
He explained that his farm is participating in this edition with 12 falcons of Peregrine and Shaheen types, of which four have been sold over the past three days. Among the falcons offered at the auction is one of his best-produced falcons, which won an international award at a race held in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi. He noted a keen interest among Saudi falconers in owning the best race-producing breeds and their eagerness to know the finest details of the offered falcons, whether in terms of weight, length, feathers, and other specifications.
He reported that his father was the first person to establish a falcon breeding farm in Spain, thanks to his experience of over 35 years in falconry in Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries. He expressed his admiration for the Saudis' interest in this hobby, which is a part of their cultural heritage.
The third edition of the International Falcon Breeders Auction provides a reliable market for falconers and those interested in owning and breeding elite breeds, as well as falcon breeders. It contributes to preserving the heritage and traditions of falconry and enhancing them at the national level, and it supports breeding farms. The auction seeks to promote the Kingdom's status as a global destination for falcons and falconers.
