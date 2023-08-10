Global Aromatherapy Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aromatherapy Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aromatherapy market size is predicted to reach $2.75 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

The growth in the aromatherapy market is due to rising stress, anxiety, and depression among people. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest aromatherapy market share. Major players in the aromatherapy market analysis include doTERRA, Young Living Essential Oils, Edens Garden, Mountain Rose Herbs, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC.

Aromatherapy Market Segments
• By Product Type: Consumables, Equipment
• By Delivery Outlook: Topical Application, Aerial Diffusion, Direct Inhalation
• By Application: Relaxation, Skin & Hair Care, Pain Management, Cold & Cough, Insomnia, Scar Management, Other Applications
• By End-Use: Home Use, Spa & Wellness Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Yoga & Meditation Centers
• By Distribution Channel: D2C, B2B
• By Geography: The global aromatherapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aromatherapy refers to devices which utilize essential oils extracted from nature, such as plants, either to be inhaled or applied to the body to promote health and well-being. The aroma molecules in essential oils move straight from the olfactory nerves to the brain when inhaled, and affecting the amygdala, the brain's emotional center. Aromatherapy helps in reducing pain, enhances sleep quality, reduces joint pain, reduces stress, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Aromatherapy Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

The Business Research Company

