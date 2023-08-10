Free Turn Entertainment's Inaugural LOOP Fund Empowers Northern UK Writers to Redefine Audio Drama

LOOP's 2023 Writers

Free Turn Entertainment and Screen Yorkshire's pioneering audio drama fund, LOOP, has announced its handpicked cohort of six writers for the 2023 programme.

Originating from the North of England, these writers were carefully selected for their unparalleled creativity, pushing the limits of the audio-first experience while fearlessly capturing the essence of contemporary culture and society. The concepts showcase a wide range of compelling themes, such as the intricate growing link between extreme prosperity and health, a gripping and funny portrayal of post-apocalyptic UK with a touch of cannibalism, and an exploration of British teenage life amidst the bizarre backdrop of a funeral home and gangsters.

The six writers selected are Benjamin Bee from Newcastle, recently selected for the BBC Comedy Collective and as Screen International Star of Tomorrow; Natalie Beech, screenwriter and playwright from Manchester and winner of the 2022 Channel 4 Writing for Television Award; Steven Bell from Featherstone, near Wakefield, author of three published books on sporting heroes; Matthew Greenhough from Sheffield, Creative Director of Wound Up Theatre and BBC Drama Room participant, now with several TV projects in development; Matilda Reith from Sheffield, NFTS-alumni, Writer’s Assistant to Rachel Turner and Creative Associate at Punchdrunk International; and Eleanor Taylor from York, playwright, BAFTA Rocliffe Award winner and shortlisted for the BBC Writers Room.

The development fund will help the writers define, develop and hone their scripted audio ideas into creatively and commercially exciting projects that dare to challenge the audio format and ultimately grab the attention of listeners, across a variety of genres.

Jon Hamm, CEO of Free Turn “The volume of applications we received reflects the enormous seam of talent in the North that feels disconnected from the opportunities that audio drama can bring. The six projects we have chosen all stand out, they have something provocative to say, they challenge the audio format, and they have captivating characters at the core of each creation. We kicked off with a get together with the whole team in Sheffield last week and spending time with everyone confirmed we are embarking on a transformative journey with these outstanding projects, and we couldn't be more thrilled to bring their voices to the forefront of the audio drama world."

The LOOP participants will also benefit from the wisdom of industry leaders during the programme. Steve Carsey, Managing Director of the Audio Alliance at Bertlesmann and former Director of Originals at Audible; Rhianna Adams-Christie, Assistant Commissioner of BBC Comedy and Drama; Boz Temple-Morris, award-winning audio Director and Producer; and Kirk Flash, writer, podcast host and winner of BBC Sounds’ Rising Star of the Year award; will all lend their expertise to the cohort in the development of their work.

Jo Schofield, Senior Talent Executive at Screen Yorkshire: “We have long championed the quality of writers in the North of England and it’s been an unenviable task to select the final winners with so many fantastic ideas submitted. This region is a hotbed for creativity and I can’t wait to see how the LOOP 2023 ideas come to life.”

About Free Turn

Free Turn Entertainment was established in 2020 by BAFTA-winning director Nick Hamm, his executive producer brother Jon Hamm, and ex-WPP alumni Gemma Batterby. The company's primary focus is on producing premium film, television, and immersive audio content for global audiences. Notable recent credits include the hit feature film "Gigi and Nate," starring Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden.

Upcoming projects for Free Turn Entertainment include a Britpop based feature film with BAFTA-winning writer Matt Greenhalgh, a new global science fiction franchise starring Ariyon Bakare (His Dark Materials) and Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) and a feature film written by BAFTA winner Farren Blackburn about the inspiring tale of the origins of women's football. Additionally, the company is currently in development on several television dramas in collaboration with ITV Studios and Dentsu, and new audio formats with Spotify.

About Screen Yorkshire

Screen Yorkshire is the engine that drives the film and TV industries in Yorkshire and Humber, UK. Its aim is to secure and support the very best projects, companies and individuals, helping to make the region one of the most sought-after destinations for production in the UK. Screen Yorkshire launched its Yorkshire Content Fund in 2012, now recognised as one of the most influential investment funds in Europe, generating over £225 million production spend in the region. The YCF has invested in more than 50 film and TV productions, including: Peaky Blinders, The Duke, Ali & Ava, Official Secrets, Bonus Track, All Creatures Great and Small, Ackley Bridge, Sky Peals, The Confessions of Frannie Langton, A Bunch of Amateurs, Dark River, Yardie, Ghost Stories, Dad’s Army, ’71, National Treasure and The Great Train Robbery.

Screen Yorkshire delivers ground-breaking training and development programmes to foster talent and build a skilled, versatile and diverse workforce, to develop regional talent and grow the skilled workforce by devising and delivering programmes that include; Connected Campus, FLEX, ScriptED, Beyond Brontës: The Mayor’s Screen Diversity Programme and Centre of Screen Excellence: Yorkshire (CoSE:Y), working with local educational and training institutions and national industry partner; including ScreenSkills, MetFilm School, NFTS and the BFI.

Screen Yorkshire provides the Film Office services for Yorkshire and Humber. Staffed by experienced industry professionals, our Film Office supports productions from all over the world to film in the region, with a support package that includes sourcing skilled local crew, locations and filming permissions.

Screen Yorkshire has been supported by the BFI’s National Cluster Growth Fund using National Lottery funding to support the development and growth of the Yorkshire screen sector.

