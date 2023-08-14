Vidac Pharma and HCS Pharma Announce cooperative agreement on pre-clinical with Vidac Solid Tumors drug candidates
Vidac Pharma and HCS Pharma Announce cooperative agreement on acceleration of pre-clinical assays for Vidac Pharma anti Solid Tumors drug candidates.
Vidac Pharma Holding Plc (XSTU:SYM: T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)
The Tumor Microenvironment modifying company: The Toposteric Effect.”REHOVOT, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Poor predictability of animal models is one of the most time and money consuming step in pre-clinical development of Anti-Cancer Drugs before the Clinical Phases. Vidac Pharma chose to use the 3D “BIOMIMESYS” human cell culture arrays of HCS from Lille which demonstrated higher predictability. Vidac Pharma wants to jump-start the development of its anti-solid tumors drug candidates which are the first drug candidates which reverse the Warburg Effect while returning Tumor Microenvironment to an Immunological favorable state.
In preliminary assays effected by the two companies HCS found that Vidac in vitro and in vivo assays results were in striking accordance with those obtained in their proprietary arrays, an exceptional result compared to most of other screening results on classical chemotherapeutic drugs.
Dr Nathalie Maubon CEO of HCS Pharma commented “We were surprised by the exceptional fit between the in vivo and in vitro results of Vidac Pharma and our BIOMIMESYS results. In most other cases we found up to two log differences between published in vitro pre-clinical data of classical chemotherapeutic molecules and their actual therapeutic window accurately reflected by our BIOMIMESYS assays”.
HCS 3D BIOMIMESYS arrays is a unique groundbreaking 3D cell culture technology which associates the behavior of a solid scaffold and a hydrogel reproducing all aspects of human tissues. With this technology highly tunable, tumoral extra-cellular matrix with its high stiffness is also reproduced in in vitro 3D cell models such as in vivo tumors. Dr Max Herzberg Chairman and CEO of Vidac Pharma commented: “We believes that using Biomimesys system will provide accurate data much quicker, avoiding poorly predictable results obtained on unduly suffering laboratory animals. We will collaborate with HCS Pharma to create proper models to test the reversal of the Warburg effect which is the basis of our drugs proprietary mode of action”.
About Vidac Pharma: Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc. London, is the holding company of Vidac Pharma Ltd. Rehovot. The Company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing First-in-class medicines to help people suffering from a range of oncologic and dermatologic diseases.
About HCS Pharma: HCS Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops and distributes products for 3D human cell culture system in an environment similar to that of the human body. Its technology enables much better results in medical research and the development of new therapies. HCS Pharma's flagship product is BIOMIMESYS® Hydroscaffold™ which is offered to its customers from various industries such as the pharmaceutical, dermo-cosmetic and food industries.
