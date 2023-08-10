Hawaii: Wildfires

There are currently wildfires affecting Hawaii and Maui islands. Fires can start close to cities and tourist locations with little warning and travel quickly. Air quality may deteriorate due to heavy smoke.

For updated information from local authorities, see the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency website: https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/. General information can be found at https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/.

Follow the advice of local authorities at all times, including any evacuation orders. Monitor local media for updates. Visitors and tourists staying in travel accommodation should follow the guidance of their accommodation management and/or tour operators. Keep in contact with family and friends to keep them informed of your plans and well-being.

If your travel has been impacted, you should contact your airline and/or travel agent directly to seek information about updated flight schedules. We recommend that you also contact your travel insurance provider to see what insurance cover may apply in these circumstances.

New Zealanders requiring consular assistance can contact the New Zealand Consulate-General Honolulu on +1 808 675 5555 or at HLUEnquiries@mfat.govt.nz.

For consular emergencies, contact the New Zealand 24/7 consular emergency line on 0800 30 10 30 or +64 99 20 20 20.

Associated Advisories:

Updated:10 Aug 2023, 13:23