America’s Boating Channel Presents "Tying Dock Lines"

Eighth Title in Video Service’s Seventh Season to Premiere August 10

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service of United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), will publicly debut its eighth Season Seven video title across its smart TV, online, and mobile distribution platforms on August 10.

In making the announcement, America’s Boating Channel’s Marty Lafferty commented, "TYING DOCK LINES reflects outstanding work from 2023 field producers Debra Allen, Charlie Saytanides, and Scott Steele, and on-camera talent from the Cape Coral, Lake Murray, and Tybee Light Squadrons. We’re enormously grateful for their participation.”

The eighth of twelve videos in the new series, TYING DOCK LINES, will premiere on Fire TV, Roku, AmericasBoatingChannel.com, and YouTube, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks at 8 PM EDT on Thursday August 10.

TYING DOCK LINES demonstrates primary ways to deploy lines and fenders to securely attach a boat to a dock or slip. Viewers will learn about placement of lines, proper use of attaching equipment, and related nomenclature. Also featured are tips for the types of knots to use when docking.

Every ten days throughout the boating season, America’s Boating Channel will introduce a new video. Upcoming Season Seven titles include INTRODUCING AIS; MARINE RADIO ETIQUETTE; NAVIGATING LOCKS; and BORDER CROSSING. WHY WEARING A LIFE JACKET IS COOL; SLIPS, TRIPS, AND FALLS; PARTNER IN COMMAND; DISEMBARKING HAZARDS; BOATING WITH SMALL CHILDREN; ENGINE FAILURE CAUSES & CURES; and TOWED SPORTS SAFETY launched in June and July.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Roku and FireTV. On Roku, viewers can select Store using their Roku remotes, click on Channels, search for Americas Boating Channel, and then add the channel. On FireTV, viewers can go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, search for Americas Boating Channel, select Get, and then download the app.

Online, the best ways to view the videos are to visit AmericasBoatingChannel.com or subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube.

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel.com



