Dentulu Announces National Partnership with SOTA Imaging, Elevating Teledentistry Platform with Best-in-Class Imaging
SOTA Imaging joins other Cellerant Best of Class technologies in partnering nationally with Dentulu Inc, the leading Teledentistry platform in the United States
With Dentulu we are empowering dental professionals to provide exceptional care, regardless of location. We are proud to be part of this innovative collaboration that will reshape the dental landscape”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentulu, the leading provider of innovative Teledentistry solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic national partnership with SOTA Imaging, a renowned name in the dental industry. This partnership will bring together Dentulu's cutting-edge Teledentistry platform with SOTA Imaging's exceptional imaging services, cloud-based imaging software and hardware, delivering an unparalleled experience for both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) users. Both SOTA Imaging and Dentulu received the Cellerant Best-of-Class designations at the American Dental Association in their respective services.
— Albert Kim
Dentulu has chosen SOTA Imaging as the best imaging provider in the dental industry and has begun incorporating it as part of a select few of the technologies Dentulu has incorporated into its growing dashboard. The collaboration between Dentulu and SOTA Imaging signifies a shared commitment to advancing the field of Teledentistry and providing state-of-the-art solutions to dental professionals and patients alike. By integrating SOTA Imaging's exceptional services and best-in-class cloud-based imaging software, SOTA Cloud, into Dentulu's platform, both companies aim to revolutionize the dental experience and improve access to quality oral care.
With this partnership, Dentulu users can now leverage SOTA Imaging's advanced imaging capabilities directly through Dentulu's All-in-One dashboard. This integration enables dentists, hospitals, and healthcare professionals to capture and analyze high-quality dental images seamlessly within the Dentulu platform, streamlining the diagnostic process and enhancing patient care. By incorporating SOTA Imaging's Cloud’s cutting-edge technology, Dentulu ensures that its users have access to the most accurate and detailed visual information, facilitating better diagnoses and treatment planning. This partnership also facilitates accessibility into the imaging of the majority of dental practice management software with which SOTA Cloud integrates, as well as Pearl’s Artificial Intelligence pathology detection tool "Second Opinion."
"We are thrilled to partner with SOTA Imaging, a recognized leader in dental imaging solutions," said Dr. Arash Hakhamian, CEO and Co-Founder of Dentulu." At Dentulu, our mission is to leverage technology to improve access to oral healthcare for all. By joining forces with SOTA Imaging and Pearl AI, we are taking a significant step towards achieving this goal with proven leaders and the industry's best. SOTA's commitment to innovation and exceptional image quality with its line of intraoral cameras and sensors aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering the highest standard of care through our Teledentistry platform."
Dentulu's B2B users, including dental clinics, hospitals, mobile practices, and healthcare organizations, will benefit from SOTA Imaging's robust imaging services seamlessly integrated into Dentulu's comprehensive dashboard. By harnessing Dentulu's Teledentistry platform and SOTA Imaging's cutting-edge technology, dental professionals can provide accurate diagnoses remotely, expanding their reach and improving patient outcomes. Consumers will also benefit from the combination of Dentulu’s Teledentistry network coupled with SOTA’S imaging and Pearl AI’s Second Opinions from almost any device that has internet. Patients will be able to upload their images and x-rays through Dentulu and will receive second opinions from both Artificial Intelligence and licensed dentist through this SOTA integration.
"Our partnership with Dentulu represents an exciting opportunity to combine our expertise in dental imaging with Dentulu's forward-thinking Teledentistry solutions," said Albert Kim, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at SOTA Imaging. "By integrating SOTA services Cloud’s truly cloud-based software into Dentulu's Teledentistry platform, we are empowering dental professionals to provide exceptional care, regardless of location. We are proud to be part of this innovative collaboration that will reshape the dental landscape."
As Dentulu continues to enhance its Teledentistry platform with the best companies and technologies dentistry has to offer, the partnership with SOTA Imaging strengthens its commitment to delivering exceptional dental services remotely to millions of patients across the world. This collaboration enables Dentulu to expand its imaging capabilities, providing a comprehensive and seamless dental experience for both dental professionals and patients.
For more information about Dentulu and its partnership with SOTA Imaging, please visit https://www.dentulupro.com/partners/sota-cloud.html or https://sotacloud.com/blog/sota-imaging-dentulu-partnership
About Dentulu:
Dentulu is the worldwide leader of innovative Teledentistry solutions on the most comprehensive Teledentistry platform, revolutionizing the dental industry by leveraging technology to improve access to oral healthcare. With its user-friendly platform and comprehensive features, Dentulu enables dental professionals to offer high-quality care remotely, enhancing patient outcomes and expanding their reach. Dentulu also serves dental offices, hospitals, urgent care centers, and Telemedicine platforms with its All-In-One dental dashboard that incorporates the best-of-class services and technologies in the dental industry. Learn more at https://www.dentulu.com (Consumers) https://www.dentulupro.com (Professionals)
About SOTA Imaging:
SOTA Imaging is a renowned name in the dental industry, specializing in advanced imaging solutions for dental professionals. The longtime leading dental imaging manufacturer offers comprehensive imaging software & hardware, designed thoughtfully for both dentist dentists and patients. The SOTA Imaging suite includes Clio and Clio Prime digital x-ray sensors, the Claris i5HD intraoral camera, and SOTA Image and SOTA Cloud dental imaging software. Learn more at https://www.sotaimaging.com/.
