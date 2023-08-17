BTP Automation Continues Team Growth
LAQUINTA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BTP Automation has announced the addition to their sales team of industry veteran Ryan Sokoloff.
Ryan joins BTP as a Director of Sales and Channel Partnerships, bringing over ten years of experience in the hospitality technology space. His previous roles include five years with Sabre as their Director of Business Travel Sales in North America and six years as the Director of Hotel Relations with CCRA Travel Commerce Network.
“I am truly honored to join the BTP Automation team. The hotel sourcing segment is ripe for transformation through innovative technology, and I am excited to be at the forefront of this evolution, supporting corporations year-round.”, said Ryan Sokoloff.
"With a strong background in hospitality technology, Ryan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to BTP as we continue to expand and innovate in the corporate hotel sourcing space. We are creating something extraordinary at BTP, requiring amazing people. Ryan fit this bill perfectly," said Bruce Yoxsimer, BTP CEO.
About BTP Automation
Business Travel Performance (BTP) Automation, Inc. is an award-winning first and only adaptive business travel management system. BTP provides continuous data-driven refinement of the negotiated hotel program that considers actual travel patterns and changing market conditions. It can automatically and dynamically renegotiate program terms and conditions throughout the hotel program life cycle. The entire system can be fully automated, eliminating the need for manual RFP generation and delivery.
For more information, visit http://www.btpautomation.com
