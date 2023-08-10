One Month Alert - BEST Robotics Innovating Minimally Invasive Surgeries 2023 Season Incision Decision Where Life Matters

Can You Make the Cut? Working Tirelessly to Make the Cut - Participants of BEST Robotics Mach Robotics Team Coding and Simulink Leaders Planning to Win in Season 2023 the Prestigious MathWorks Award

In the upcoming season at BEST, mentors, students, faculty, teachers, and industry leaders work side-by-side in an experiential program where every life counts.

BEST is part of a heritage of imagining, designing, and merging the best of our shared future” — Janne Ackerman, Founder of BEST of Texas Robotics

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- A month before the Incision Decision 2023 program begins, teams have already visited hospitals across the country to learn as much as they can about Robots in the surgery rooms. Participants learn about minimally invasive surgeries and medical technology in unison with doctors and medical teams. In the upcoming competition season, mentors, students, faculty, deans, teachers, and industry leaders will work side-by-side in an experiential program where students design and shape solutions in an environment where every life counts.The fundamental principle of BEST is to help shape our future generations by offering real-world challenges for its participants and putting them to the test. BEST brings together students, mentors, and leaders of academia and industry in experiential learning programs that allow participants to learn by doing. Participants learn through their failures and successes and become better leaders through the experience.For the first time since it was founded by two Texas Instruments engineers, Ted Mahler, and Steve Marum, BEST is putting opportunities to create life-saving innovations into the hands of thousands of participants nationwide. In the upcoming competition, teams will design, budget, document, research, present, and more during their journey to innovate in a multifaceted and complex program. BEST participants work together in teams of diverse backgrounds, ages, and points of view and will discover opportunities to make a difference by inventing lifesaving innovations and transfer ideas into reality.BEST wishes a heartfelt appreciation to BEST participants, students, mentors, and volunteers of all ages and backgrounds who have been making BEST an opportunity of a lifetime to put the future into the hands of those who will lead it with talent and expertise. BEST is not only an opportunity for the participants; it provides an opportunity to engage with the participants.While STEAM skills are at the heart of the BEST program, numerous other capacities such as critical thinking, creativity, solving complex problems, teamwork, communication, and multidisciplinary learning, are experienced and shared throughout this intensive program. Volunteers, referees, judges, and others provide feedback in diverse ways side by side with BEST participants.“BEST is part of a heritage of imagining, designing, and merging the best of our shared future…[BEST is made up of an] exceptionally dedicated group of volunteers from all walks of life who make this best in all of us possible." (Janne Ackerman, former director of engineering at Raytheon Company’s Intelligence and Information Systems. Founder of BEST of Texas Robotics, current President of Collin County BEST (CoCo BEST), and former President of BEST Robotics , Inc. with over twenty years of volunteering with BEST. )BEST is in a location near you, August through December 2023. For more information about the location of BEST Robotics, where you can make a difference click here ( https://registry.bestrobotics.org/events ).Sofia MirzaBEST Media and MarketingSofia@Drift2.comPaul LutesBRI President of the Boardpaul.lutes@bestinc.org

