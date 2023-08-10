Author Darlene Small Urges Readers to Embrace Resolution in Her New Book "Help Conflict: A Teacher with Chicken Feet!”
Darlene Small Creates a Transformative Experience, Encouraging Readers to Address and Resolve Conflict Through Her New Book.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In her latest release, "Help Conflict: A Teacher with Chicken Feet!", author Darlene Small takes readers on a heartfelt journey that explores the significance of conflict resolution within families and communities. Drawing from her own experiences growing up in a family of 12, Small shares valuable insights on the challenges and joys of navigating disagreements.
Small's book delves into the universal truth that conflicts are an inevitable part of human relationships. Through a collection of thought-provoking quotes, heartfelt poems, and personal reflections, the author encourages readers to ponder the consequences of their actions before reacting impulsively.
"In today's fast-paced world, conflicts can easily escalate if left unaddressed," says Small. "I hope that by sharing my thoughts and experiences, readers will find inspiration to approach conflicts with empathy and understanding, fostering peaceful resolutions."
The book serves as a timely reminder of the devastating impact of unresolved conflicts, as Small encourages readers to learn from real-life examples of volatile actions leading to tragic consequences. By promoting thoughtful dialogue and embracing resolution, the author aims to empower individuals to build stronger, harmonious relationships with their loved ones.
"Help Conflict: A Teacher with Chicken Feet!" is a heartwarming and poignant read that offers valuable lessons for individuals and families alike. Small extends her heartfelt gratitude to her family, friends, and even her adversaries for their part in shaping her perspective on conflict.
About the Author:
Darlene Small is a passionate writer and conflict resolution advocate. Coming from a large and diverse family, she understands the importance of effective communication and empathy in resolving conflicts. Through her writing, Small hopes to inspire positive change in the world, one person at a time.
