STARRS Shares Examples of Wokeism in Military
AMAC Action developed this list as a 501 (C)(4).COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC Action) recently published a list of ten examples of wokeism in the U.S. military.
According to Dr. Ron Scott, Colonel, USAF, Retired, President and CEO of Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc. (STARRS), this list is a “must read” for all Americans.
Click here.
“STARRS is concerned about the growing number of examples of woke in the Armed Forces. This list is further evidence pointing to the military’s downward spiral into social, cultural, and political radicalism,” he said.
ABOUT STARRS:
Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc: Established in the Spring of 2021, STARRS is a 501(c)3 approved organization that operates primarily to provide educational information about racism and radicalism in the military. STARRS has members across the United States. https://www.starrs.us, or 719.482.5997.
STARRS MEDIA CONTACT
STARRS
+1 719-651-5943
email us here