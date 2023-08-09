F&G Commission awards $100K to groups for conservation and recreation projects

Idaho Fish and Game Commission recently awarded $100,000 to help support projects that enhance fish and wildlife habitat, populations, or benefit recreational opportunities associated with hunting, fishing, trapping and other wildlife recreation.

Grants went to the following organizations throughout the state:

Panhandle Region

Selkirk Conservation Alliance

Award: $5,000

Project: Priest Lake tributaries water quality monitoring

Idaho Trails Association

Award: $5,000

Project: Trail maintenance, clearing and restoration in Units 7 and 9

Clearwater Region

Great Burn Conservation Alliance

Award: $10,000

Project: Kelly Creek restoration - noxious weed control

Southwest Region

Payette River Walk Alliance

Award: $7,000

Project: Provide additional river access, riparian plantings and bat boxes

Foundations for Wildlife Management

Award: $2,000

Project: Reimburse hunters and trappers for expenses related to wolf harvest in Hunting Units specified by Fish and Game.

Snake River Quail Forever

Award: $1,000

Project: Purchase two clay bird launchers and two deep cycle marine batteries for launchers

Magic Valley Region

Idaho Trappers Association

Award: $4,000

Project: Purchase education materials to use at trapper education events

National Wild Turkey Federation

Award: $3,000

Project: Purchase tree watering boxes

Trout Unlimited

Award: $3,000

Project: Hire a firm for fish passage design work on the Big Wood River

Southeast Region

National Wild Turkey Federation

Award: $8,000

Project: Purchase tree watering boxes, stakes and trees

East Idaho Houndsman Association

Award: $2,000

Project: Purchase hunting equipment and starter kits for youth

Upper Snake Region

Eastern Idaho Houndsman Association

Award: $6,000

Project: Purchase hunting equipment and starter kits for youth

South Fremont Archery Team

Award: $4,000

Project: Purchase archery targets, equipment and supplies

Salmon Region

Salmon Valley Stewardship

Award: $10,000

Project: Conduct monarch-milkweed monitoring

Statewide Awards

Foundation for Wildlife Management

Award: $24,750

Project: Reimburse hunters and trappers for expenses related to wolf harvest in Hunting Units specified by Fish and Game.

Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation

Award: $5,250

Project: Fund sample prep work and testing of serum samples from bighorn sheep to determine prevalence of Toxoplasma gondii antibodies

About Fish and Game Commission Challenge Grants

Comission Challenge Grants are awarded annually and groups eligible include any officially recognized non-profit, business (having a state/federal tax ID number), corporation, or recognized regional/state/national sporting organization (such as Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation). Private individuals are not eligible for grant funding. Applicants must be willing to provide match, either cash or in-kind support.

When to apply

Grant applications will be accepted in March and April with annuall grant awards announced during the July Commission meeting.