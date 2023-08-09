F&G Commission awards $100K to groups for conservation and recreation projects
Idaho Fish and Game Commission recently awarded $100,000 to help support projects that enhance fish and wildlife habitat, populations, or benefit recreational opportunities associated with hunting, fishing, trapping and other wildlife recreation.
Grants went to the following organizations throughout the state:
Panhandle Region
Selkirk Conservation Alliance
- Award: $5,000
- Project: Priest Lake tributaries water quality monitoring
Idaho Trails Association
- Award: $5,000
- Project: Trail maintenance, clearing and restoration in Units 7 and 9
Clearwater Region
Great Burn Conservation Alliance
- Award: $10,000
- Project: Kelly Creek restoration - noxious weed control
Southwest Region
Payette River Walk Alliance
- Award: $7,000
- Project: Provide additional river access, riparian plantings and bat boxes
Foundations for Wildlife Management
- Award: $2,000
- Project: Reimburse hunters and trappers for expenses related to wolf harvest in Hunting Units specified by Fish and Game.
Snake River Quail Forever
- Award: $1,000
- Project: Purchase two clay bird launchers and two deep cycle marine batteries for launchers
Magic Valley Region
Idaho Trappers Association
- Award: $4,000
- Project: Purchase education materials to use at trapper education events
National Wild Turkey Federation
- Award: $3,000
- Project: Purchase tree watering boxes
Trout Unlimited
- Award: $3,000
- Project: Hire a firm for fish passage design work on the Big Wood River
Southeast Region
National Wild Turkey Federation
- Award: $8,000
- Project: Purchase tree watering boxes, stakes and trees
East Idaho Houndsman Association
- Award: $2,000
- Project: Purchase hunting equipment and starter kits for youth
Upper Snake Region
Eastern Idaho Houndsman Association
- Award: $6,000
- Project: Purchase hunting equipment and starter kits for youth
South Fremont Archery Team
- Award: $4,000
- Project: Purchase archery targets, equipment and supplies
Salmon Region
Salmon Valley Stewardship
- Award: $10,000
- Project: Conduct monarch-milkweed monitoring
Statewide Awards
Foundation for Wildlife Management
- Award: $24,750
- Project: Reimburse hunters and trappers for expenses related to wolf harvest in Hunting Units specified by Fish and Game.
Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation
- Award: $5,250
- Project: Fund sample prep work and testing of serum samples from bighorn sheep to determine prevalence of Toxoplasma gondii antibodies
About Fish and Game Commission Challenge Grants
Comission Challenge Grants are awarded annually and groups eligible include any officially recognized non-profit, business (having a state/federal tax ID number), corporation, or recognized regional/state/national sporting organization (such as Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation). Private individuals are not eligible for grant funding. Applicants must be willing to provide match, either cash or in-kind support.
When to apply
Grant applications will be accepted in March and April with annuall grant awards announced during the July Commission meeting.