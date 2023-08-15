LenderDock Broadens Partnership with Ohio Mutual
EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock Inc., the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lienholder process management services, is pleased to announce an expanded partnership with Ohio Mutual Insurance Group.
"Ohio Mutual is an insurer who is constant in their commitment to optimizing their business processes and support of their customers through innovation and technology. Their team demonstrates a high level of competency, quality, and expertise in doing what is best to deliver both the best possible internal and customer-facing experience,” said Frank Eubank, LenderDock’s CEO.
Having already implemented the use of LenderDock’s Notifi™ solution, Ohio Mutual will add the use of LenderDock’s Base suite, which includes Verifi™, Correxions™, and LenderDocs™.
Verifi™ is a real-time insurance policy verification system designed for verifiers and lenders. With Verifi™, phone calls for policy verification are a thing of the past, making the process faster and more efficient.
The second tool, Correxions™, automates the process of updating policy information by allowing lenders to submit corrections directly to the carrier. This enables carriers or providers to process the updates efficiently according to their own procedures.
Finally, LenderDocs™ provides electronic and real-time access to important policy-related documents such as EOIs, Certificates, and others to financial third parties. This helps streamline the process of obtaining and sharing these documents, making it easier for business partners to manage their policy information.
“We identified the need to optimize our e-notification process to financial interests in order to reduce waste and align with our corporate commitment to continuous improvement,” said Bethany Foy, Continuous Improvement Leader at Ohio Mutual. “LenderDock provides industry-leading tools that help us to solve a number of business challenges, and reduce interruptions to our associates and agents. Ohio Mutual’s partnership with LenderDock is a true win-win.”
About Ohio Mutual Insurance
Based in Bucyrus, Ohio, Ohio Mutual Insurance Group traces its roots to 1901 when the Ohio Mutual Tornado, Cyclone and Windstorm Insurance Association began providing insurance to property owners across Ohio. The company now operates in seven states across the Midwest and New England.
Ohio Mutual has earned the prestigious “A” Excellent rating from A.M. Best for more than 30 consecutive years, and has been named as a member of the “Ward’s 50” nine times since 2009 — independently recognizing Ohio Mutual among the nation’s Top 50 property and casualty insurers.
About LenderDock Inc.
LenderDock Inc., based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is the foremost provider of online services for verifying Property and Casualty Insurance policies and managing lien holder processes. Their cutting-edge platform, known as policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS), empowers banks, lenders, and other financial entities to instantly validate and rectify home and auto policy data through digital means.
Contact Ohio Mutual
Todd Boyer, VP Corporate Communications
Ohio Mutual Insurance Group
tboyer@omig.com
419.563.0664
Contact LenderDock
Carrie Cardall
LenderDock Inc.
+1 435-522-3033
