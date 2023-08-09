Attorney General’s Office, DCI to Review Officer Involved Shooting in Sturgis

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023

CONTACT: Tony Mangan, Communications Manager, 605-773-6878

PIERRE.S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the Division of Criminal investigation (DCI), at the request of the South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred early Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Sturgis.

One person was injured. The officers involved were not injured.

Attorney General Jackley said DCI is working with state, local and federal law enforcement on the investigation. Attorney General Jackley said the Highway Patrol is cooperating in the investigation.

The DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview officers and witnesses, and will review all video cameras from the area.

After the investigation is complete, the DCI will issue a case report and shooting summation to be reviewed by the Attorney General for a final determination on the officer’s action. The release of the summary is anticipated within 30 days.

-30-