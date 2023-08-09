Acquaintance with the progress of work in the grouting and drainage tunnel at "Rogun" HPP

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - In continuation of the visit to the major facility of the century - the Rogun hydroelectric power plant, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the process of fundamental work in the G1L cementing and drainage tunnel.

The tunnel belongs to the facility Lot 2, the construction work is carried out by the contractor - "Webuild" company. This tunnel is considered the main structure of the Rogun hydropower plant and is being built in accordance with the design requirements. The grouting and drainage tunnel G1L is 234 meters long, covers an area from 1002 meters to 975 meters and connects to the grouting tunnel G-1C, which runs under the core of the dam.

According to the project, the grouting and drainage tunnel G1L consists of 790 wells. Today, the last stage of work in this tunnel continues, out of the total number of wells, 680 units have been drilled and cemented. The tunnel cementing work is carried out by Trevi Group and subcontractor - WeBuild Group.

The quality and timing of construction work in the tunnel are regularly monitored by specialists. Thus, the completion of the main works on this section of the Rogun hydropower plant is carried out according to plan and within the framework of construction requirements.

G1L cementing and drainage tunnel is a permanent tunnel used for grouting sealing and drainage work. To date, domestic and foreign builders in this tunnel have completed tunneling work to strengthen and lay structural concrete of the mountain part, wall and roof at a distance of 234 meters and will continue further stages of work.

In the course of getting acquainted with the progress of construction work in the cementing and drainage tunnel G1L of the Rogun hydroelectric power plant, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, demanded that the builders expand and complete the work with high quality.

The head of state, Emomali Rahmon, stressed that this great facility is being built to last for centuries. The main attention should be paid to the quality of construction work, the use of high-quality materials and equipment that meet international standards.