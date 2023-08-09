Introduction to the progress of installation works of the 3rd stage of the conveyor line in the tunnel KT-9 of "Rogun" HPP

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - On August 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, at the Rogun hydroelectric power station, got acquainted with the installation work of the 3rd stage of the conveyor line inside the KT-9 tunnel.

It was reported that the total length of the conveyor line at the third stage is 7,500 meters, of which 2,095 meters pass through the tunnel.

At present, the assembly and installation of the T-1, T-2 conveyor line inside the tunnel has been completed at a distance of 1,700 meters with a high level and quality, and reinforced concrete assembly work continues in the remaining parts.

The total length of the conveyor lines is 11 kilometers; at the 1st and 2nd stages, construction work was carried out at a distance of 4,795 meters.

Conveyor lines are specifically designed to transport stones, gravel and other rocks to expand the dam construction of the building of the century - the Rogun hydroelectric power station to ensure uninterrupted operation in the downstream of the dam.

6 thousand tons of stone, gravel and other rocks are transported along conveyor lines in 1 hour, and it takes 2 hours to transport such a quantity of building materials on heavy machines.

The head of state, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that the transportation of stone and gravel building materials along conveyor lines is safe and fast, and also helps to save time, fuel, maintain the equipment and mechanism for loading and unloading operations in good working condition and the speed of construction work on the dam of "Rogun" HPP.

The device and equipment of conveyor lines are imported from abroad, and installation continues with the involvement of domestic specialists.

For the installation and assembly of conveyor lines in the lower part of the hydroelectric dam, the construction of 4 supports was taken into account, on three of them, reinforced concrete laying is currently under completion, on one of them other work is underway to prepare the support site with the involvement of industry equipment and compliance with safety regulations.

Works on the construction, installation of conveyor lines are being completed by employees and specialists of OJSC "Tajikhydroelectromontazh".

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the course of getting acquainted with the progress of assembly and installation of conveyor lines, instructed specialists and builders to complete the rest of the work as soon as possible, with a high quality.