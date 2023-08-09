Familiarization with the progress of work on permanent catchment facilities at an altitude of 1300 meters above sea level and in T-9 transport tunnel of "Rogun" HPP

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - On August 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, after visiting the "WeBuild" Stone and Gravel Enterprise, arrived at the control zone for the construction of permanent catchment facilities of the Rogun hydroelectric power station, which will be built at an altitude of 1300 meters above sea level.

At this place, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the process of construction and installation work, concreting and setting anchors on the vertical shafts of the gates of the permanent catchment areas of units No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Rogun hydroelectric power station.

The project for the construction of permanent water intake units from No. 1 to No. 6 was prepared by the Swiss company AFRI, construction and installation work is carried out by specialists from "Saddi Orieno Tunnel".

According to the project, blasting and earthworks at this facility cover 5.9 million cubic meters, the work completed so far is 80-90 percent of the plan.

The installation of AZhG anchors out of 472 thousand 230 design meters was completed in the amount of 68 thousand 586 meters, and the installation of PNA anchors out of 125 thousand 186 design meters was completed in the amount of 81 thousand 137 meters.

The structures of permanent watersheds at the level of 1300 meters consist of 6 shafts, construction, tunneling and concrete-assembly works of anchors are underway with the involvement of workers and specialists of the Closed Joint-Stock Company "Experimental Mechanical Plant" of the city of Nurek. Excavation work continues at this construction site to prepare the main watersheds, access routes to them, clean, level and strengthen mountain ranges to a level of 1,552 meters.

Tunneling, concrete, drilling, sandblasting and installation of anchors in the vertical shafts of continuous water collection gates of units from No. 1 to No. 6 in two shifts continue.

Currently, tunneling, spraying concrete solutions, laying reinforced concrete arches, installing anchors, grouting, concreting in these shafts are carried out in accordance with design standards. More than 50 powerful machines and qualified specialists are used and involved in this section of the hydroelectric power plant construction.

During the visit, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, held sincere conversations with responsible persons and builders of the facility, calling the construction of this facility of the century a new page in the history of the Tajik nation.

The head of state instructed, first of all, to pay serious attention to the quality of construction work. Workers and specialists with a high sense of patriotism made a promise to the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, to make every effort for the successful and high-quality completion of the work.

After getting acquainted with the progress of work at the gate shafts of permanent watersheds, the head of state, Emomali Rahmon, from the control point of the T-9 transport tunnel, paid special attention to the work process in the core of the dam at the level of 1034 meters and the dam at the level of 1140 meters.

Recall that the design height of the main dam of the Rogun hydroelectric power plant is 335 meters, and the length of the crest of the dam is 670 meters. The upper water retention level is 1,290 meters above sea level, and the dam material placement volume is 80 million cubic meters. The area of the reservoir is 170 square kilometers, and its volume at the level of 1290 meters is 13.3 million cubic meters. The Rogun hydroelectric power plant with a capacity of 3,600 megawatts is considered the largest hydroelectric power plant.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, while getting acquainted with the process of fundamental work, highly appreciated the quality of the work performed and, in this regard, instructed the responsible persons to show high responsibility in the timely construction and implementation of creative work in this "Palace of Light" and make their worthy contribution to the implementation of the goals of the Government in the direction of securing energy independence.