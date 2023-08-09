Inspection of the progress of work at control site "Soyi obi shur" of "Rogun" HPP

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - In continuation of his working trip, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited the "Soyi obi shur" control site of the Rogun hydroelectric power station and got acquainted with the project and the progress of work on the aerial part of the conveyor line.

In case of rising water levels, this part of the conveyor line will serve to transport and store gravel material from the upper parts to the lower parts of the dam. The aerial part of the facility passes over Soyi obi shur, the length of the conveyor line in this section is 640 meters. On the left and right banks of this line, the concreting of its foundations is being completed, and the rest of the work continues in accordance with the plan, with the involvement of qualified specialists.

At present, a part of the conveyor line equipment has been installed on the erected foundation, specialists are working to connect the remaining parts of the facility.

The conveyor line equipment was delivered and installed by an Italian company, this design will make the job of transporting gravel material from one part of the dam to another easy and low cost. The width of the conveyor belt is 1400 mm, and its carrying capacity for 1 hour is 3 thousand tons.

The work on the construction of the above-ground part of the conveyor line was carried out by the company "WeBuild", for the timely construction of this line, the necessary working conditions were created. Builders strive to hand over this facility on time, taking into account the requirements of construction.

In this area, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, also visited construction site No. 5. At this construction site, the water pipes of the shafts of the permanent catchment areas will be prepared.

At present, welding and preparatory work of pipes with a diameter of 7 meters, each of which weighs up to 48 tons, is ongoing at this site, they are intended for use in the water heater of unit No. 4.

These pipes in a semi-circular shape will be prepared at the Nurek hydromechanical plant using high quality materials and delivered to the hydroelectric power plant.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, during the acquaintance emphasized that responsible persons, first of all, should give priority to the quality of work.

The Experimental Mechanical Plant of the city of Nurek was also opened at this site for the collection and installation of pipelines for the water shaft-turbine of unit No. 3. According to the project, 2284 tons of reinforced concrete will be used at this section of the power plant up to a level of 1125 meters, the amount of materials at the construction site is already available for installation, and taking into account the requirements, these pipes will be prepared by the builders in a timely manner.

It should be noted that two domestic companies are involved in the construction site - the "Tajikhydroelectromontazh" OJSC and the Experimental Mechanical Plant of the city of Nurek, which are engaged in the installation and preparation of pipelines for water supply shafts - turbines and shafts for permanent water intake units.