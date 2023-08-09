Acquaintance with the progress of construction works in the assembly chamber of the permanent water intake of "Rogun" HPP

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - On August 9, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the progress of construction works in the assembly chamber of the permanent water intake at the "Rogun" hydropower plant.

The installation chamber of the permanent water receiver is located at an altitude of 1172 meters above sea level. The facility with a length of 156.35 meters, a width of 18.4 meters and a height of 21.2 meters is intended for tunneling works, installation of iron smelting and strengthening of water supply shafts of units No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.

During the introduction of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, it was informed that at the moment, local specialists have completed tunneling works in the amount of 55,225 cubic meters with a strong will and a sense of civic responsibility.

According to the project, the amount of concrete work in this facility is equal to 9,233 cubic meters, and so far 2,898 cubic meters have been completed.

The works in the water supply shafts of the power plant units are also continuing according to the plan and at a high level. The non-stop movement of machinery and mechanisms and the continuous and dedicated work of engineering and technical workers show the tenacity and courage of every builder.

According to the Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, access to the necessary technical equipment and mechanisms, constant supply of high-quality construction materials and the availability of good working conditions for the builders will enable to accomplish the implementation of the foundation works in the country's strategic facility - Rogun hydroelectric power station - on the basis of the approved project.

With the participation of the honorable President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, the first steel part of the lower knee of the water supply pipe was placed in the shaft of the turbine unit #4, which is 5.4 meters high.

Then, the amount of work performed in the shaft of water supply pipes of units #1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 was presented.

The height of the water receiving shaft of units #1 and #2 is 206 meters, #3 and #4 is 186 meters, #5 and #6 is 152 meters. The diameter of each shaft is equal to 8.7 meters. Tunneling and strengthening in the shafts of units No. 3, 4, 5 and 6 have been completed, and cementing works are in full swing. Such work was done in the shaft of unit #1 to the extent of 102.6 meters and in the shaft of unit #2, 108 meters. The total volume of completed works in the shaft of units #1 and #2 is 12,636 cubic meters.

The construction and assembly work in the facility is carried out by workers and specialists of the "Experimental-Mechanical Plant" SCJS of the city of Nurek using modern equipment and mechanisms at a high level.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon highly evaluated the activities of workers and specialists in this part of the construction of the "Rogun" Hydroelectric Power Plant and demanded the officials to expand the construction works using high-quality construction materials and equipment that meet international standards.