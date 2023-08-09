Familiarization with the progress of construction works from the observation deck above the "Technological building" of "Rogun" HPP

TAJIKISTAN, August 9 - In continuation of the visit, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited the control area above the "Technological Building" of the "Rogun" hydroelectric power station and got acquainted with the progress of works in the lower part of the dam.

Now modern and state-of-the-art machines and mechanisms, such as large-sized equipment and trucks for transporting stones and gravel, powerful devices for cleaning the slopes of the mountains, are involved in the construction of the upper and lower parts of the dam, and the work is proceeding according to the approved plan.

In particular, up to date, the laying of stone and gravel material has been carried out in the upper part of the dam up to the level of 1140 meters, and 13 million cubic meters of material has been laid.

Similarly, the work in the lower part of the dam is also going on smoothly, laying stones and gravel at the level of 1083 meters. In the lower part of the dam, material in the amount of 6 million cubic meters has been transported and placed from the stockpiles. In total, about 19 million cubic meters of material has been placed and strengthened in the upper and lower parts of the dam.

Cleaning of the slopes of the mountains in the part of the core of the dam from the level of 1300 meters to 990 meters has been partially completed and from the level of 990 meters to the level of 960 meters. To date, more than 2.7 million cubic meters of soil removal work has been completed.

In terms of timely construction of this facility, work has been carried out around the clock.

It should be noted that each layer of the laid material is subjected to laboratory tests, and for the construction of this section, stones, gravel and rocks are used within the framework of the approved design.

During his visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, gave useful instructions and advice to the officials for the timely and high-quality execution of the works, and tasked the specialists to seriously and comprehensively control the quality of each layer of the bottom layer of the dam, so that this facility is built within the framework of international industry standards and requirements.