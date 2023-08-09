Irantzu Diez-Gamboa Named CEO, MEDIAPRO North America
Spain-based GRUP MEDIAPRO, has named Irantzu Diez-Gamboa CEO, MEDIAPRO North America.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spain-based GRUP MEDIAPRO, one of the world’s leading organizations specializing in audiovisual content, production and distribution, has named Irantzu Diez-Gamboa CEO, MEDIAPRO North America.
Diez-Gamboa will continue to be based out of Miami and will now oversee the operations and subsequent expansion of MEDIAPRO North America’s facilities throughout the U.S., Mexico and Canada, which includes existing locations in New York, Miami, Toronto, Mexico City and Monterey.
With almost 20 years as one of the industry’s most experienced professionals, Diez-Gamboa joined GRUP MEDIAPRO in 2005 and over the years has served in numerous executive capacities throughout the U.S. and Europe. She has been a part of GRUP MEDIAPRO’S Management Committee since 2016, and was most recently Regional Manager for MEDIAPRO U.S.
She has particular expertise in the areas of content creation, broadcast and media services and sports rights management.
GRUP MEDIAPRO’S multiple divisions include broadcast and media services, full-service studio production, sports management and innovation (such as virtual reality).
One of the first major initiatives in her new capacity was a multi-year agreement with South Florida-based BrandStar Studios to launch the region’s largest Virtual Production LED out of MEDIAPRO’S existing facilities in Miami, Florida.
“Irantzu has been an integral part of our team for almost 20 years. Because of her broad range of responsibilities within our organization, few have her scope of knowledge and skills,” said Tatxo Benet, CEO and founding partner of GRUP MEDIAPRO. “Her capabilities within the many facets of media and entertainment as a whole, sports rights management and audiovisual services, coupled with the experience she has acquired leading MEDIAPRO US over the past seven years, makes Irantzu the ideal individual to lead a team whose mission is to bring MEDIAPRO NORTH AMERICA – already a key component of the overall GRUP MEDIAPRO – to its next stage of evolution.”
“I consider it an honor and a privilege to take on this new position,” said Diez-Gamboa. “Our organization is poised for a new stage in its evolution, and I very much look forward to working with our industry-leading team.”
Prior to joining GRUP MEDIAPRO, Diez-Gamboa worked with PwC in London and Madrid. A frequent contributor to professional organizations and public speaker, she is a member of International Women’s Forum, a founder member of Women Hispanic Executives in Miami, and a member of the Board of Directors of the Spain-US Chamber of Commerce in Miami.
Israel Kreps
Kreps PR & Marketing
+1 786-374-3434
