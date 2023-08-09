Surgicorps International Embarks on Mission to Provide Free Medical Care for Children in Zambia
VOORHEES, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgicorps International is proud to announce its upcoming mission in Zambia where it will provide free medical care to families of underdeveloped communities. The mission will take place September 16th – 23rd. Led by a team of volunteer doctors, anesthesiologists and hospital staff, the nonprofit estimates screenings for approximately 200 children to assess and complete surgical procedures during the weeklong stay.
From disfiguring injuries and congenital deformities to the face and extremities, each patient will be treated with care, compassion, and determination to lift their spirits, free them from ostracizing, and allow life changing mobility. Patients range in age from one to 18-years-old.
Lead anesthesiologist Dr. Michele Misher-Harris, who is making her sixth trip to Zambia and 29th mission overall, is excited for the opportunity that awaits. “I travel to underdeveloped countries because I can and want to, and I believe it’s the right thing to do,” said Misher-Harris. “Mission trips afford me the opportunity to mix my career passion and my compassion for caring for patients with my beliefs that we are part of a global community and need to share our gratitude for the life we have been granted.”
The team at Surgicorps last visited Zambia in April, and recently completed its third mission of the year in Guatemala in August. The final mission for 2023 is scheduled for late October in Vietnam. Surgicorps has already announced four missions in 2024.
About:
Surgicorps International provides free surgical and medical care to people in need in developing countries.
These individuals lack access to the most basic health care including specialty reconstructive surgery for the treatment of cleft lips and palates, severe burn scar deformities, and any number of acquired or congenital defects. In many of these countries, patients must travel by foot for hours — sometimes days — to get medical attention.
Children with congenital deformities are often denied access to education, are subject to peer ridicule, and present a social and financial burden on a family already struggling for existence.
