Closure Planned for S.D. Highway 19 Near Humboldt (Exit 379)

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023

Contact: Greg Aalberg, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

HUMBOLDT, S.D. – On Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, work is scheduled to begin on Interstate 90 at Humboldt (exit 379). The contractor will be placing concrete for the new Interstate bridge deck over S.D. Highway 19. Motorists should be aware that Highway 19 will be closed under I-90 to allow the work to be completed. Weather dependent, the closure on Highway 19 is anticipated to be in place from 6 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

The work to construct the new bridge at the Humboldt exit will continue through the fall. Motorists will be able to travel on Highway 19, but should be aware that this section will be reduced to one lane. Stop signs will be in place at each end of the work zone. Traffic will be required to alternate traveling through the work zone. This work is part of the larger construction project to replace the westbound lanes on I-90 between mile markers 377 and 390.

The prime contractor on this $35.7 million project is Reede Construction of Aberdeen, SD. The overall completion date is Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

