2023 Sturgis Rally Vehicle Count – Through Day Five

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023

Contact: Steve Kamarainen, Region Traffic Engineer, 605-394-1622

STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will provide daily traffic counts for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 83rd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally which runs from Aug. 4-13, 2023. The traffic counts to date at nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2023 Rally are as follows:

Friday, Aug. 4: 45,652 vehicles entered

  • Down 13.4% from the previous five-year average

Saturday, Aug. 5: 38,126 vehicles entered

  • Down 37.3% from the previous five-year average

Sunday, Aug. 6: 60,586 vehicles entered

  • Up 4.4% from the previous five-year average

Monday, Aug. 7: 50,487 vehicles entered

  • Down 16.9% from the previous five-year average

Tuesday, Aug. 8: 55,848 vehicles entered

  • Down 4.2% from the previous five-year average

2023 Total to Date: 250,699 Vehicles                      

Previous Five-Year Average to Date: 290,671 Vehicles

Once compiled, a full report (including traffic counts across the greater Black Hills area) will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/highways/traffic the week of Aug. 21, 2023.

To find additional information related to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally such as reduced speed limit areas, temporary traffic signal locations, frequently asked questions, and more, please visit: https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/travelers/sturgis-rally-travel-information-faq.

 

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

-30-

