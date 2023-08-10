CivaTech Awarded $4M Grant by NIH to Advance Revolutionary CivaSheet® for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment
The grant will support the manufacturing and commercialization of the company’s cutting-edge innovation aimed at preventing cancer recurrenceDURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CivaTech Oncology Inc., a pioneering medical device company based in North Carolina, is proud to announce the receipt of a grant from the NCI, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program to fund longterm patient quality of life and survivability with the groundbreaking CivaSheet - an innovative, one-time implanted radioactive device aimed at preventing the recurrence after a tumor resection, with a focus on pancreatic cancer.
The CivaSheet has shown tremendous promise in recent clinical trials, earning widespread acclaim for its unparalleled performance in post-resection cancer treatment. Utilizing advanced technology, CivaTech specializes in incorporating radiation in polymers, leading to the development of the only unidirectional, bioabsorbable low dose rate (LDR) radiation device that also has clearance from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
Pancreatic cancer is a difficult disease to treat effectively with other forms of radiation due to the close proximity of sensitive, critical healthy structures. By delivering precise and localized radiation to the affected area, the device not only targets residual cancer cells effectively but also minimizes exposure to surrounding healthy tissues, reducing the risk of adverse effects.
CivaSheet benefits for patients with pancreatic cancer include:
- No increase in side effects or toxicity observed in initial patients treated with CivaSheet
- Physicians may safely deliver a significantly higher dose of radiation to patients compared to existing standard of care external beam treatment alone
- Increase in radiation with CivaSheet may reduce the chances of cancer recurrence
The funding represents a pivotal milestone for the company to revolutionize cancer treatment, offering hope to patients fighting pancreatic cancer and those at risk of recurrence after tumor resection.
CivaTech Oncology Inc. is renowned for its commitment to innovation, research, and development in the field of oncology. The company's efforts have garnered significant recognition, and the latest grant from the NIH further fortifies its position as a leading player in the oncology medical device market.
For more information about CivaTech Oncology Inc. and the CivaSheet, please visit www.civatechoncology.com.
Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Cancer Institute of the NIH under Award Number R44CA210770. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH.
About CivaTech Oncology Inc.
CivaTech Oncology Inc., a corporation located in North Carolina, offering cancer patients radiation therapy treatment options that minimize distress and inconvenience, maximize quality of life and improve life expectancy. The Company developed and is commercializing innovative polymer-based LDR brachytherapy devices, pioneering a new standard of care in treatment of various stages of cancer.
###
Randy Harrison
CivaTech Oncology Inc.
rharrison@civatechoncology.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram