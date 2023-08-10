NAMIC Adds Three Industry Leaders to its Board of Directors
Charnelle Anderson, Elizabeth Asencio, and Gurinder J. Singh to Begin Two-Year TermsNEW YORK , NY , USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications, NAMIC, Inc., announced today the appointment of three new directors to its board during its second quarter board meeting held on June 7th. Joining the board is Charnelle Anderson, SVP, Marketing and Creative Services, TV One & CLEO TV Networks; Elizabeth Asencio, SVP and Head of Distribution Marketing, TelevisaUnivision; and Gurinder J. Singh, Vice President Legal, Altice USA. The newly appointed board members, Anderson, Asencio, and Singh will each serve a two-year term, bringing their extensive industry expertise to NAMIC’s ongoing work to promote diversity and inclusion in the media, entertainment, and technology sectors.
“The appointment of Charnelle, Elizabeth, and Gurinder to our board of directors aligns with NAMIC’s dedication to multi-ethnic representation in our industry,” said President and CEO, A. Shuanise Washinton. “Their backgrounds and perspectives will enrich our mission to advocate for diversity and inclusion. Our continued work in promoting multi-ethnicity in media, entertainment, and technology benefits from the integration of diverse experiences, reinforcing our commitment to mirror the multicultural mosaic of American society.”
“As NAMIC continues to develop diverse and inclusive practices, we are honored to welcome these three outstanding leaders to our Board,” said Emory Walton, chair, NAMIC National Board of Directors. “The talent and expertise that each new member brings to the organization will prove invaluable as we continue to pave the way to a more diverse and inclusive workplace.”
The Executive Committee of NAMIC's National Board of Directors is comprised of the following: Chair – Emory Walton III, VP, Content Distribution, A+E Networks; Vice Chair Sandy Nunez, VP, On-Air Talent Management, NFL Network; President & CEO A. Shuanise Washington, NAMIC; Secretary Freddy Rolon, Jr., VP & General Manager, ESPN Deportes; Treasurer Mike Alexander, Principal and Owner, Level Engineering LLC. Currently serving as NAMIC National Board directors are Sandra Garcia, Founder, Encounter Marketing and Public Relations; Glenn Goldsmith, Group Vice President of Programming, Mediacom Communications Corporation; Nilda Gumbs, Chief of Staff, NCTA; Sonya Middleton, Vice-President - Legal Operations, Cox Communications Inc.; Jason Williams, Senior VP, Global Inclusion Strategy, Paramount; Jamone West, Sr. Director of Distribution Marketing, REVOLT Media & TV; Nyree D. Wright; Jerold Lambert (Emeritus), VP, Legal Affairs, Mediacom Communications; Cheryl M. Manley (Emeritus), SVP & Associate General Counsel, Employment Law, Charter Communications; and Pragash Pillai (Emeritus), EVP, Operations, Altice USA.
ABOUT NAMIC
NAMIC (National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity, and inclusion in the communications industry. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that target leadership development, advocacy, and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects the cultural richness of the populations served. Please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter for more information about NAMIC and its many opportunities.
NAMIC Media Office
NAMIC, INC
+1 2125945985
media@namic.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube