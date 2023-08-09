Attorney General Bird Calls on Congress to Pass the EATS Act

DES MOINES— Today, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird led 16 states in a letter to U.S. Congressional leadership, urging the passage of the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (“EATS”) Act. The bill prevents California from regulating farmers and ranchers across the country by preserving states’ authority to regulate agriculture within their own borders.

In 2018, California passed Proposition 12, a law that requires out-of-state pork producers to comply with strict farming regulations if they want to sell their products in the state. Since California accounts for approximately 13% of the nation’s pork consumption, it has major influence over the whole market. Proposition 12 sets harsh regulations that spikes prices for consumers and may force many pork producers who are unable to comply with the new standards to close their businesses.

“California needs to keep their hands off our bacon,” said Attorney General Bird. “No other state should be dictating how Iowans farm, let alone California’s bureaucrats. The EATS Act stops California’s overreach and gives state attorneys general the tools they need to fight for farmers and ranchers. We urge Congress to pass the EATS Act and stand up for livestock producers across the nation.”

This letter was proceeded by a coalition of 11 governors, including Gov. Kim Reynolds, who wrote to U.S. Congressional leadership in June to encourage the passage of the EATS Act.

Iowa led the letter joined by Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Read the full letter here.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Press Secretary

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov