St. Johnsbury Barracks / Missing Persons

CASE#: 23A4005844

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: Last contact on 8/4/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: 518 Cookeville Rd, Corinth VT

VIOLATION: N/A

ACCUSED: N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

MISSING PERSONS: Katelyn Huntley & Ezmay Huntley

AGE: 31 & 2

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/9/2023 at approximately 1000 hours, Charlene Parker and Clairissa Fields reported Katelyn Huntley and her daughter, Ezmay Huntley, missing. The last known location of Katelyn and Ezmay was at their residence located at 518 Cookeville Road in the town of Corinth. The last reported contact with Katelyn was on 8/4/2023 shortly before she failed to arrive at her place of employment. There are concerns for the welfare of Katelyn and Ezmay.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Katelyn or Ezmay is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson from the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

PHOTO INCLUDED

