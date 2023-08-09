St. Johnsbury Barracks / Missing Persons
CASE#: 23A4005844
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: Last contact on 8/4/2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: 518 Cookeville Rd, Corinth VT
VIOLATION: N/A
ACCUSED: N/A
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
MISSING PERSONS: Katelyn Huntley & Ezmay Huntley
AGE: 31 & 2
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/9/2023 at approximately 1000 hours, Charlene Parker and Clairissa Fields reported Katelyn Huntley and her daughter, Ezmay Huntley, missing. The last known location of Katelyn and Ezmay was at their residence located at 518 Cookeville Road in the town of Corinth. The last reported contact with Katelyn was on 8/4/2023 shortly before she failed to arrive at her place of employment. There are concerns for the welfare of Katelyn and Ezmay.
Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Katelyn or Ezmay is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson from the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).
PHOTO INCLUDED
