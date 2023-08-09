Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Missing Persons

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4005844

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: Last contact on 8/4/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: 518 Cookeville Rd, Corinth VT

VIOLATION: N/A

 

ACCUSED: N/A                                               

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

MISSING PERSONS: Katelyn Huntley & Ezmay Huntley

AGE: 31 & 2

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/9/2023 at approximately 1000 hours, Charlene Parker and Clairissa Fields reported Katelyn Huntley and her daughter, Ezmay Huntley, missing.  The last known location of Katelyn and Ezmay was at their residence located at 518 Cookeville Road in the town of Corinth.  The last reported contact with Katelyn was on 8/4/2023 shortly before she failed to arrive at her place of employment.  There are concerns for the welfare of Katelyn and Ezmay.

 

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Katelyn or Ezmay is encouraged to contact Trooper Evan Johnson from the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).     

 

 

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME:  N/A          

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

PHOTO INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

