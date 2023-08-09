Acclaim Energy Taps Ana Quintanilla as Customer Care and Sales Support Specialist
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaim Energy is pleased to introduce Ana Quintanilla as our newest team member, stepping into the role of Customer Care and Sales Support Specialist. Ana's extensive experience as a Business Analyst in the Texas energy market and her proficiency in driving operational efficiency and exceptional customer experiences make her a valuable addition to the Acclaim Energy family.
Ana Quintanilla has a proven track record as a change agent and process expert. Her background includes successful contributions to enhancing critical data quality and cross-functional teamwork. Ana is adept at ensuring project goals are met and exceeded, making her an invaluable asset to our team. Her career highlights include roles at Champion Energy and Reliant (an NRG Company).
In her new role, Ana will assume responsibilities across Administration Management and Pricing Management functions. Her duties will encompass electricity cost and usage reporting, ownership changes, contract documentation governance, sales effectiveness reporting, pricing support, customer renewals, and contract verification.
John D. Elder III, CEO of Acclaim Energy, expressed enthusiasm for Ana's arrival, saying, "We are thrilled to have such an experienced energy veteran join our team. Her expertise and dedication align seamlessly with our commitment to exceptional service and operational excellence".
Acclaim Energy is an independent, unbiased business advocate with offices in Mexico and the United States. The company is committed to helping companies apply a holistic approach to strategic energy management, so they can uncover hidden value and enjoy sustainable growth. Acclaim’s suite of services includes energy procurement (electricity and natural gas), energy risk management, distributed generation, ESG, and energy analytics. Acclaim has a 97% client retention rate, manages a client portfolio of more than 500 clients, 30,000+ meters, total electricity, and natural gas spend of $2.5+ billion, and over $700 million in savings.
