DARYL R. ELLIS, CFP®, CAP® NAMED TO FORBES’ TOP FINANCIAL SECURITY PROFESSIONALS BEST-IN-STATE LIST 2023
We are honored that Daryl appears on this prestigious list”LOUISIANA, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Daryl R. Ellis, CFP®, CAP® from the Louisiana General Office of New York Life has been listed on the 2023 Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State list. The individuals named to this list of distinguished professionals were chosen based on many criteria considered by an independent research firm.
— David Johnson, managing partner of the Louisiana General Office
A New York Life agent for 28 years, Mr. Ellis received this recognition for helping his clients in a world in which wealth preservation and protection matter more than ever.
“We are honored that Daryl appears on this prestigious list,” said David Johnson, managing partner of the Louisiana General Office. “New York Life has known for quite sometime what a valuable asset Daryl has been to our family and to many families and businesses in our community.”
Daryl Ellis is a New York Life Agent and a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Ellis Insurance & Financial Group is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.
Data provided by SHOOK®Research, LLC. Data as of 12/31/22.
Source: Forbes.com (July, 2023).
Neither SHOOK nor Forbes receives any compensation in exchange for placement on its Top Financial Security Professional (FSP) rankings (including the Best-In-State Financial Security Professional rankings), which are determined independently (see methodology). FSP refers to professionals who are properly licensed to sell life insurance and annuities. FSPs may also hold other credentials and licenses which would allow them to offer investments and securities products through those licenses. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures learned through telephone, virtual, and in-person interviews to measure best practices, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management, sales figures, and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and these professionals rarely have audited performance reports. Individuals must carefully choose the right FSP for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. SHOOK’s research and rankings provide opinions intended to help individuals choose the right FSP and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For more information, please see www.SHOOKresearch.com. SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.
Daryl R. Ellis
Ellis Insurance & Financial Group
+1 225-925-8312
