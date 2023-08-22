Fluoramics Introduces HinderRUST for Metal Fabrication and Welding
HinderRUST for Metal Fabricating and Welding, a penetrating rust protection for metal. No priming or surface prep is needed to protect against rust during fabrication, welding, storage, and shipping.
HinderRUST for Metal Fabricating and Welding is Weld-Through Approved. No noticeable difference in weld puddle when welding, passed guided bend test, tensile test, visual inspection, and radiographic inspection.
We’re excited about HinderRUST for Metal Fabrication and Welding. We develop and leverage our chemistries to help industries save money, and to improve processes, quality, and product life cycle.”LEWISTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluoramics is introducing HinderRUST for Metal Fabrication and Welding.
— Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer
HinderRUST for Metal Fabrication and Welding offers several features not found in other lubricating rust stoppers:
- It is weld-through approved, meaning the rust-stopping product does not need to be removed and no priming is needed prior to welding.
- It offers both short-term and long-term penetration protection against flash rust, pitting, and corrosion.
- It is removable for final finishing through normal finish coat preparation procedures such as sanding, grinding, blasting, or cleaning with acids and chemicals.
- It may be used as a high-performance cutting oil fluid to lubricate, minimize heat and friction, and extend tool life.
HinderRUST for Metal Fabrication and Welding is engineered using HinderRUST® Technology. It goes on as a mobile liquid that wets to surfaces and creeps into seams. It starts protecting and lubricating surfaces upon application, and keeps metals protected against rust before, during, and after welding.
Use HinderRUST for Metal Fabrication and Welding for short- and long-term storage plus shipping protection. It prevents flash rust and corrosion on aluminum, brass, alloys, cast iron, hardened steel, and stainless steel, plus it doesn’t need to be removed or primed before welding. HinderRUST will not affect weld puddles, bend testing, or tensile testing.
Also use this HinderRUST version as a lubricating cutting oil during metal processing and forming operations such as tap & die, drilling, sawing, boring, engraving, bending, and machining as it will reduce torque, extend tool life, and reduce heat and damage caused by friction. Use it also as a lubricant during nut/bolt and final product assembly to prevent rust, metal seizures, and galling.
Solvent free, HinderRUST for Metal Fabrication and Welding is non-toxic and non-flammable. All HinderRUST products are solvent-free and non-hazardous which means they are safe to use everywhere and will not evaporate over time. The chemistry is both water-displacing and self-repairing. It remains mobile and fills voids created by nicks, scratches, or dents.
Unlike most other rust inhibitors, HinderRUST is based on engineered chemistry that makes it an incredibly effective rust stopper. All HinderRUST products are surface active through a chemical process known as adsorption which spreads the product across the surface of metal and forms a molecular adhesion to the surface. Adsorption creates a thin film of HinderRUST on metal surfaces which make it much more difficult to wear off.
"We’re excited about HinderRUST for Metal Fabrication and Welding. We continue to develop and leverage our chemistries to help industries save money, and to improve processes, quality, and product life cycle,” said Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer.
HinderRUST for Metal Fabrication and Welding is available in quarts, gallons, and aerosol spray cans. Apply to wet or dry metals by airless sprayer, brush, or roller. For long-term storage, reapply as needed.
Fluoramics is a leading manufacturer of thread sealants, industrial greases, industrial lubricants and corrosion control products. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Lewiston, Minnesota, and proudly manufactures all its products in the USA. To learn more about Fluoramics’ products, please visit the company's website at www.fluoramics.com.
Patti Reick
Fluoramics
+1 507-205-9216
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube