Fluoramics Introduces HinderRUST for Metal Fabrication and Welding

HinderRUST for Metal Fabricating and Welding, a penetrating rust protection for metal. No priming or surface prep is needed to protect against rust during fabrication, welding, storage, and shipping.

HinderRUST for Metal Fabricating and Welding is Weld-Through Approved. No noticeable difference in weld puddle when welding, passed guided bend test, tensile test, visual inspection, and radiographic inspection.