Westminster Barracks / Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2)

VSP News Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1005219

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Brandon Groh

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/03/2023 at approximately 8:12 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Guilford Center Rd, Guilford, VT

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2).

ACCUSED: George McCline

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/03/2023, the Vermont State Police received a phone call about domestic incident that had occurred in the Town of Guilford, Windham County, Vermont. Subsequent investigation led to arresting the accused, George McCline, 32, for the above offenses.

McCline was subsequently located on 08/08/2023 and arrested on a separate warrant. He was cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 08/09/2023 at 12:30 PM and was held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: August 9, 2023 - 12:30 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held w/out bail on separate warrant.

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

