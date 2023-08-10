Successful Week at the Las Vegas Furniture Show, Featuring New Releases From Infinity Massage Chairs

The Luminary Syner-D and Riage 4D were showcased at the Las Vegas Furniture Market last week.

Infinity massage chairs redefines luxury and comfort at Las Vegas Furniture Show with the New Luminary Syner-D and Riage 4D

SEABROOK, NH, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Las Vegas Furniture Show concluded a highly successful week, showcasing the latest trends and innovations in the furniture industry. The event, held at the World Market Center in Las Vegas, garnered significant attention from industry professionals, designers, and furniture enthusiasts alike.

The Las Vegas Furniture Show provided a platform for renowned furniture manufacturers and designers to present their latest collections and designs. Infinity Massage Chairs showcased an impressive selection of their newest introductions that combine state-of-the-art technology and luxurious comfort.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response our new chairs received at the Las Vegas Furniture Show,” said Michael Milone, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Infinity Massage Chairs. “Our commitment to delivering top-quality massage chairs is reflected in the positive feedback we received from the attendees and industry professionals.”

The event provided an opportunity for attendees to experience firsthand the remarkable features of the new Luminary™ Syner-D® and Riage® 4D Massage Chairs. The chairs are designed to cater to a diverse range of preferences, offering various massage styles, intensity levels, and customizable options, to suit individual needs.

“At Infinity Massage Chairs we are dedicated to enhancing not only your relaxation, but your overall well-being,” said Milone. “Our massage chairs are designed to not just offer a rejuvenating experience but to contribute to the vital aspects of a healthy lifestyle.”

The Las Vegas Furniture show also served as a valuable networking hub, facilitating connections between manufacturers, retailers, and industry experts. The event’s success underscores the resilience and creativity of the furniture industry, as it continues to evolve and adapts to changing consumer demands.

Founded in 2009 in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Infinity is a premium massage and wellness chair producer that delivers innovative solutions to promote wellness for all lifestyles with durable, customizable, and user-friendly massage products. The company designs, manufacturers and markets premium massage chairs and is the number one premium massage chair seller in the United States.