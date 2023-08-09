Take a Moment in Sask Parks: August 9 - August 22

CANADA, August 9 - Released on August 9, 2023

Saskatchewan's provincial parks offer camping, glamping, hiking and fun at the lake. There are also exciting events and programming to fill visitors' days with fun, laughter and joy in the great outdoors.

Take a moment to join in the fun and experience nature to the fullest. Here are a few special events occurring over the next two weeks, all are free with a valid Park Entry Permit:

Summer Cinemas

Don't miss Sask Parks Summer Cinema where park visitors can enjoy an outdoor movie experience on the big screen. Visitors should dress for the weather and bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to cozy up with during the movie.

Join park interpreters before the show for hands-on activities.

Saturday, August 12 - Meadow Lake, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Saturday, August 19 - Rowan's Ravine, Tom & Jerry

Saturday, August 26 - Great Blue Heron, The Croods: A New Age

Saturday, September 2 - Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park, Lightyear

Cabin Fever Art Festival

August 12, Moose Mountain Provincial Park

12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Witness as art takes over the park with exciting art lessons, thrilling demonstrations, and captivating performances. Vendors will be set up along the Artist Colony, beach, and Chalet grounds, including various arts and crafts programs.

To learn more, visit the Saskatchewan Provincial Parks website.

Saddle Up at Sask Landing

August 19, Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park

Dust off your boots and head to Saskatchewan Landing to celebrate our 50th anniversary. Get ready for an unforgettable weekend filled with activities and festivities suitable for all ages. Join us in marking this occasion and creating cherished memories with your loved ones.

August 18, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Enjoy a farmers market at the amphitheater followed by a steak supper at the Golf Course for $26. To purchase tickets, call 306-375-2233.

August 19, 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. - The Main Event! Join us for a full day of Western-themed games and crafts, historic tours of Goodwin House, pony rides, Pirate Days at the Marina, and an evening of live music with musical guest, Charlene Albrecht with Loose Change!

August 20, 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. - End the weekend with a Zorb Ball Soccer Tournament at the Golf Course. First place wins a $1,000 gift card to Glamping Resorts.

To learn more, visit the Saskatchewan Provincial Parks website.

There are many other things to do and see in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Visit SaskParks Event Calendar to find all events and programs.

Take a moment to explore Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. To book your campsite, visit the SaskParks Reservation page.

For more information, contact:

