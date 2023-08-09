Traffic pattern changes in store for Council Bluffs next week

Posted on: August 09, 2023

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Aug. 9, 2023 – Get ready to change the way you get around the Council Bluffs area. Construction on Interstate 29 near I-480 and West Broadway in Council Bluffs is nearly complete. The re-opening is anticipated to occur early next week, weather permitting. Before that happens, a series of overnight closures will be needed to change pavement paint and install new wayfinding signs. Once work is complete, both north- and southbound I-29 will be fully open.

Sunday Night, Aug. 13:

Northbound I-29 is expected to be closed at Nebraska Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp from Nebraska Avenue to northbound I-29 will also be closed. Northbound I-29 will be fully open and available to traffic at the end of the closure on Monday morning.













Monday Night, Aug. 14:

Southbound I-29 is expected to be closed at 16th Street on Monday, Aug.14, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramp from 25th Street to southbound I-29 will also be closed. Southbound I-29 will be fully open and available to traffic at the end of the closure on Tuesday morning.





Iowa DOT is in the process of reconstructing I-80, I-29, and I-480 in the Council Bluffs metropolitan area as part of the Council Bluffs Interstate Improvement Program. This comprehensive interstate redesign will modernize the highway system and improve mobility and safety of approximately 18 miles of interstate.

Iowa DOT is working hard to keep the public informed of construction impacts and actively seeks opportunities to update the public. For more information or to sign up for alerts, visit the program website at www.CouncilBluffsInterstate.IowaDOT.gov. You can also contact the program office at 712-216-3339 or [email protected].

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

