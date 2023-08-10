SCCG Partners with Kajot Games for Distribution of iGaming Content to North America and Worldwide

SCCG Partners with Kajot Games

SCCG Management, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Kajot, for the distribution of their world-class iGaming content.

With Kajot's technology and our presence in the US market, we foresee a successful venture into the social casino segment and beyond.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the global gambling industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Kajot, for the distribution of their world-class iGaming content, with an initial focus on social gaming in the United States. The collaboration is poised to eventually expand into real-money gaming within the US market, including targeted initiatives within specific states in collaboration with tribal casinos.

Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG, stated, “We are thrilled to join forces with Kajot, an innovative partner known for their modern slot content and unwavering commitment to quality. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our vision to expand into diverse gaming avenues. With Kajot's technology and our presence in the US market, we foresee a successful venture into the social casino segment and beyond. Our partnership represents a bold step into a future filled with excitement and growth within the gaming industry.”

Kajot, a company renowned for its commitment to quality and easy integration, has carved a niche in creating engaging games that appeal to a broad audience. Utilizing the latest technology and closely adhering to legislative requirements, Kajot's meticulous planning and creative excellence have positioned them as a reliable partner worldwide.

Andre Kruf, Business Director at Kajot, expressed, “What we expect from our collaboration is getting a footprint in the US market with our 'European flavored’ online content. Starting with the social casino segment and hoping to go on to the ‘real-money gaming' world, we believe this partnership with SCCG Management will help grow our global reach. Our team at Kajot remains dedicated to delivering fun, quality, and innovation. Working with SCCG Management gives us a great opportunity to showcase our commitment to excellence and to offer our unique content to the vibrant US market.”

This partnership underscores SCCG Management's commitment to exploring innovative avenues within the gaming industry and aligns with Kajot's vision of being a reliable partner, focused on product quality, easy integrations and customer satisfaction.

ABOUT KAJOT GAMES

Kajot has been in the business of developing, producing and operating gaming software and gaming machines since 1996. Our goal is to be a quality partner and supplier of comprehensive solutions in the entertainment and gaming industry. We develop, produce, operate and sell video lottery systems VLT, winning gaming machines AWP, internet games coded in HTML5 for online casinos. We operate a wide network of gaming rooms, casinos and poker clubs. Our products and services are available in many countries in Europe, Africa and Latin America. We focus on the requirements of demanding customers, follow world trends and apply them to our products. We have our own development and production centre, a team of graphic designers, designers and programmers. Only this way do we achieve the quality that our partners require.



ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

