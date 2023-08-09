Gov. Lujan Grisham releases statement after New Mexico Disaster Declaration amendment

Public assistance projects now funded at 100% for Cerro Pelado Fire

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham releases the following statement after President Joe Biden amended the New Mexico Disaster Declaration:

“I am grateful to President Biden for recognizing the federal government’s responsibility to cover the costs associated with this disaster caused by the U.S. Forest Service’s mismanagement of a prescribed burn,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “The victims of the Cerro Pelado fire are still recovering, and I encourage FEMA to get this money out the door as quickly as possible so that impacted New Mexicans can rebuild their communities.”

President Biden’s amendment increased Federal funds for Public Assistance, including direct Federal assistance to cover 100% of the total eligible costs for recovery projects after the Cerro Pelado Fire in Los Alamos and Sandoval Counties.