Genius 100 Foundation and NY Festivals Advertising Awards select winners of the 2023 Genius 100 Inspiration Awards

The Genius 100 Inspiration Awards were created to spotlight the global advertising campaigns of year that inspired the greatest social impact

A global display of poignant, powerful, impactful messages that need to be heard” — Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius 100 Foundation

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Genius 100 Foundation (G100) in partnership with New York Festivals International Advertising Awards® is honored to announce the winners of the 2023 Genius Inspiration Awards. This is the inaugural year for three of the four Genius 100 Awards presented. In addition to the Genius 100 Inspiration Award, launched in 2021, the organizations are awarding the Genius 100 Limitless Award and the Genius 100 Idea and Product of the Year.

The Gold 2023 Genius 100 Award winners include:

Genius 100 Inspiration Award – “Kami” produced by Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore for Down Syndrome International

Genius 100 Limitless Award – “Anne De Gaulle” produced by Havas Paris for Fondation Anne de Gaulle

Genius Product of the Year – “FitChix” produced by VMLY&R Melbourne for Honest Eggs Company

Genius Idea of the Year – “Wall Street Balls” produced by FP7 McCann Dubai for Testicular Cancer Society

The 2023 Genius Awards included entries from 17 countries and over 150 pieces of creative. This is the only category within the New York Festivals Advertising Awards that accepted work from NGO’s. Proceeds from the entry fees for all four awards will go to charitable partners of Genius 100 Foundation, Luv Michael and The International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

“The award-winning entries selected by the Genius 100 Jury are the epitome of purpose-driven creative work that is both inspirational and impactful. We are honored to celebrate along with our partner, the Genius 100 Foundation, cutting-edge creative work employing impactful big ideas that have the potential to changes lives,” said Scott Rose, President of New York Festivals Advertising Awards.

The awards were judged by a panel of Genius 100 Visionaries, comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds, from an impressive cross-section of fields, including: Ron Arad, Chris Bertish, Rick Hansen, Maggie MacDonnell, Eduardo Marturet and Jose Miguel Sokoloff as well as the Genius 100 executive team of Rami Kleinmann (Co-Founder), Helen Hatzis (CCO) and Hilarie Viener (CEO).

“We were absolutely awed by the incredible, inspiring work that was submitted for the 2023 Genius Awards. It was a global display of poignant, powerful, impactful messages that need to be heard,” states Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius 100 Foundation. “It is such an honor to partner with the New York Festivals Advertising Awards.”

The Genius 100 Awards

The Genius 100 Inspiration Award (est. 2021) honors outstanding purpose-driven creative work that inspires action to create impact. The Genius 100 Limitless Award (est. 2023) honors the entity that has created work that brings awareness and outstanding positive impact for/on persons/communities with disabilities and promotes unlimited inspiration. Genius 100 Idea of the Year Award (est. 2023) honors the entity that has created, developed, and exhibited proof of concept of the most unique, impactful, inspiration and genius idea of the year. Genius 100 Product of the Year Award (est. 2023) honors the entity that has created work that showcases the most unique, impactful, inspirational and genius product of the year.

About the Genius 100 Foundation

The Genius 100 community, referred to as G100, was born out of the centennial celebration of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity and remains inspired by his unique Genius. To honor this landmark occasion, 100 of the world’s greatest minds were researched, selected, and nominated to contribute their vision of the future to the publishing of the first 3D book “Genius: 100 Visions of the Future” and are considered the original Genius 100 Visionaries.

Genius 100 Foundation was founded in Toronto in 2017, with a global footprint. It is a community of exceptionally imaginative and action oriented human beings who leverage our knowledge and resources to support impactful education, health, humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration, funding and “1+1=100” mentality”. In 2020, Genius 100 Foundation US was established as a NY based 501c3.

The Genius G100 Foundation Mission

We leverage the knowledge and resources of the G100 community to support impactful education, health, humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration and funding structures. www.genius100visions.com

About New York Festivals: New York Festivals® Celebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957

Advertising Awards

AME Awards®

Bowery Awards

NYF Health Awards

Radio Awards

TV & Film Awards

Entries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, visit: www.newyorkfestivals.com.

Genius 100 Foundation is a registered Charity in Canada and 501c3 US

#######