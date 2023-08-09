Submit Release
FLARES AUTOLAUNCH TEST SUCCESS REPORTED

FLARES 2.0 Launches ScanEagle autonomously from Taxiway G in Pendleton, Oregon

The newest version of Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES) autonomous flight software completed four live flight tests and all objectives were met.

A Hood Tech spokesperson reported that the newest version of Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES) autonomous flight software completed four live flight tests with an Insitu ScanEagle, and all objectives were met.

“Many of our customers prefer a simple button-push to launch their UAS”, said FLARES Lead, Cory Roeseler, “This Auto-Launch software reduces risk by eliminating several possible human input errors.”

Hood Tech’s AutoLaunch performed nominally, each time autonomously launching ScanEagle without joystick inputs by a human operator. Test launch sequences were completed upwind, crosswind and downwind, to confirm nominal function in a range of conditions. Each time, FLARES and ScanEagle behaved as expected.

Hood Tech Corp Mechanical Inc develops and manufactures uncrewed aircraft launch and recovery systems. Insitu develops the ScanEagle uncrewed air vehicle.

For more information, contact info@hoodtechmechanical.com

Cory Roeseler
Hood Tech Mechanical
+1 541-490-7649
