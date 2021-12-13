Submit Release
SOCOM awarded a contract to ADS, Inc for combat evalulation of Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery Expeditionary System (FLARES).

HOOD RIVER, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOCOM AWARDS FLARES 2.0 CONTRACT

The United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM) awarded a procurement contract to ADS, Inc to support combat evalulation of Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery Expeditionary System (FLARES). FLARES provides Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) capability to various fixed-wing aircraft, including the Insitu/Boeing Scan Eagle Aircraft (MQ-27B), a Tier 2 UAV operated by SOCOM’s Naval Special Warfare Group 8 (NSWG8). FLARES was developed and is provided by Hood Tech Corp, Mechanical Inc.

A spokesman for Hood Tech Corp. Mechanical Inc. reported that this award comes amid industry-wide enthusiasm for VTOL operation of Tier 2/3 UAVs, “We are honored that SOCOM selected FLARES 2.0 out of the many VTOL systems. We look forward to supporting NSW with this new capability.” FLARES dramatically reduces the operational footprint for NSW to operate MQ-27B without compromising the long endurance performance of the fixed-wing asset.

The contract procures six FLARES systems and operational support for a period of 18 months.

FLARES (Flying Launch And Recovery System)

