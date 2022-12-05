Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2) logged its 1,000th flight this month
Hood Tech’s 2nd Generation Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2) logged its 1,000th flight this month.HOOD RIVER, OR, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hood Tech’s 2nd Generation Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2) logged its 1,000th flight this month, maintaining a 99.9% safety record. FLARES consists of a releasable multicopter that adds vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability to various fixed-wing unmanned aircraft. The current system can carry 85-pounds and has suffered only 1 mishap in 1,000 flights.
FLARES achieves unmatched reliability through extensive redundancy and generous power margins.
Achievements:
• FLARES has launched and/or recovered 7-different fixed-wing aircraft types.
• Operation in harsh environments:
o 115F Desert heat
o -20F Arctic cold
o 9,600ft density altitude
o Continuous rain
o Up to 40 knot winds
• Operation from a US Navy DDG ship, rolling +/-5 degrees.
• Expansion to 175lb fixed-wing aircraft: FLARES 3, Hood Tech’s larger system, has logged over 100 safe flights while maintaining a 99% safety record.
• D-FLARES, repurposes the system for short-range cargo delivery; maritime Vertical Resupply (VERTREP) for example. To demonstrate, a 52lb Honda generator was delivered to the bed of a pickup truck.
• Hood Tech’s training program has certified dozens of US Navy personnel as qualified FLARES operators
Contact:
Cory Roeseler
541 490-7649
cory@hoodtech.com
hoodtechmechanical.com
Cory Roeseler
Hood Tech Mechanical
+1 5414907649
