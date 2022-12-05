Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,626 in the last 365 days.

Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2) logged its 1,000th flight this month

FLARES

FLARES

D-FLARES delivers a 52-pound generator to a pickup bed.

Hood Tech’s 2nd Generation Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2) logged its 1,000th flight this month.

HOOD RIVER, OR, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hood Tech’s 2nd Generation Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2) logged its 1,000th flight this month, maintaining a 99.9% safety record. FLARES consists of a releasable multicopter that adds vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability to various fixed-wing unmanned aircraft. The current system can carry 85-pounds and has suffered only 1 mishap in 1,000 flights.

FLARES achieves unmatched reliability through extensive redundancy and generous power margins.

Achievements:
• FLARES has launched and/or recovered 7-different fixed-wing aircraft types.
• Operation in harsh environments:
o 115F Desert heat
o -20F Arctic cold
o 9,600ft density altitude
o Continuous rain
o Up to 40 knot winds
• Operation from a US Navy DDG ship, rolling +/-5 degrees.
• Expansion to 175lb fixed-wing aircraft: FLARES 3, Hood Tech’s larger system, has logged over 100 safe flights while maintaining a 99% safety record.
• D-FLARES, repurposes the system for short-range cargo delivery; maritime Vertical Resupply (VERTREP) for example. To demonstrate, a 52lb Honda generator was delivered to the bed of a pickup truck.
• Hood Tech’s training program has certified dozens of US Navy personnel as qualified FLARES operators

Contact:
Cory Roeseler
541 490-7649
cory@hoodtech.com
hoodtechmechanical.com

Cory Roeseler
Hood Tech Mechanical
+1 5414907649
email us here

You just read:

Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2) logged its 1,000th flight this month

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Military Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.