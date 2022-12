Hood Tech’s Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2) logged its 1,000th flight this month

FLARES D-FLARES delivers a 52-pound generator to a pickup bed.

Hood Tech’s 2nd Generation Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2) logged its 1,000th flight this month.

HOOD RIVER, OR, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hood Tech’s 2nd Generation Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2) logged its 1,000th flight this month, maintaining a 99.9% safety record. FLARES consists of a releasable multicopter that adds vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability to various fixed-wing unmanned aircraft. The current system can carry 85-pounds and has suffered only 1 mishap in 1,000 flights.FLARES achieves unmatched reliability through extensive redundancy and generous power margins.Achievements:• FLARES has launched and/or recovered 7-different fixed-wing aircraft types.• Operation in harsh environments:o 115F Desert heato -20F Arctic coldo 9,600ft density altitudeo Continuous raino Up to 40 knot winds• Operation from a US Navy DDG ship, rolling +/-5 degrees.• Expansion to 175lb fixed-wing aircraft: FLARES 3, Hood Tech’s larger system, has logged over 100 safe flights while maintaining a 99% safety record.• D-FLARES, repurposes the system for short-range cargo delivery; maritime Vertical Resupply (VERTREP) for example. To demonstrate, a 52lb Honda generator was delivered to the bed of a pickup truck.• Hood Tech’s training program has certified dozens of US Navy personnel as qualified FLARES operatorsContact:Cory Roeseler541 490-7649cory@hoodtech.comhoodtechmechanical.com