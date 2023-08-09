Intercax Appoints New CEO to Spearhead Growth in Digital Engineering
I am excited to lead Intercax in its next phase of growth and innovation.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intercax, a global leader in digital engineering technology, is excited to announce the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Craig Austin.
— Craig Austin, CEO, Intercax
With a strategic focus on driving growth in digital thread products and services, Mr. Austin brings a wealth of experience and a visionary mindset to lead Intercax into an era of unparalleled expansion and innovation.
A seasoned executive with a successful track record in the Aerospace & Defense industry, Mr. Austin is poised to elevate Intercax's position as a market leader in digital engineering. Before joining Intercax, he held senior executive roles at Boeing, Terma, IMSAR, and Exosonic, driving strategic initiatives that led to market growth in government and commercial sectors.
As the new CEO, Mr. Austin will focus on accelerating Intercax's growth, specifically:
• Enhancing digital thread technology, expanding its reach across industries and disciplines, enabling customers to integrate and streamline data, processes, and tools.
• Strengthening services and training to ensure that partners and clients accelerate their digital engineering journey.
"We are delighted to welcome Craig as the new CEO of Intercax," said Dr. Dirk Zwemer, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board. "With the explosive growth of interest in digital engineering, we need to take our reputation for technology leadership and execute on that market opportunity. With his record of major program management success, we are confident that he is the right person to oversee the next phase of our company’s growth.” Dr. Zwemer, the outgoing CEO, will remain active at Intercax, focusing on helping customers adopt transformative digital engineering solutions.
"I am excited to lead Intercax in its next phase of growth and innovation" said Craig Austin, CEO. "Intercax is proud to support our customers in their digital engineering needs. Syndeia holds tremendous potential to revolutionize how engineering data is managed and help our customers deliver critical products on time, on budget, and with first-time quality. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team as we drive the company towards continued excellence and market leadership."
About Intercax
Intercax is a trailblazing provider of digital engineering technology and solutions transforming products and programs. Its flagship product Syndeia® is the digital thread platform that connects diverse digital models and data silos into live digital threads, resulting in seamless collaboration, data consistency, real-time project dashboards, audit trails, and quantitative decision-making. From spacecraft and avionics to automotive, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing, Intercax's digital thread technology is paving the future of digital engineering. To learn more, visit www.intercax.com.
