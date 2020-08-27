Intercax Announces Release of Syndeia 3.3
MBE/MBSE Platform for Digital ThreadATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intercax LLC has announced the availability of Syndeia 3.3, the latest release of its Model-Based Engineering platform. Syndeia customers with active M&S contracts can request upgrades to Syndeia 3.3.
“Release 3.3 is an important step forward towards an enterprise-scale MBE/MBSE platform”, said Intercax CEO Dr. Dirk Zwemer. “Beyond the new and improved tool interfaces, it gives organizations a practical approach to building a Digital Thread that is scalable, incremental, and vendor-neutral.”
“Syndeia 3.3 brings more power to Syndeia Cloud with a web dashboard for graph queries and visualization for the digital thread. New Relationship Mapping feature will give users greater control in customizing model transformations between engineering models participating in the digital thread.,” added Dr. Manas Bajaj, Intercax Chief Systems Officer.
Syndeia, the model-based systems engineering offering from Intercax, builds a network connecting the individual domain models generated in the development process. Using the latest progress in graph theory and technology, the platform provides seamless traceability, efficient navigation, and model transformations for the Digital Thread, while reducing error, inconsistency and ambiguity.
Syndeia 3.3 introduces three important advances - Syndeia Cloud Web Interface, New tool Interfaces, User-Defined Mappings with Relationships.
Syndeia Cloud has transitioned to a robust microservices-based enterprise architecture that supports more of Syndeia’s functionality, including the relation database and visualization. As part of that transition, Syndeia Cloud now has a web dashboard that enables any team member to view the Digital Thread through a standard dashboard and through specific graph queries that trace extended chains of connection between requirements, function, structure, and analysis.
Interfaces to three new engineering software tools are now available with Syndeia 3.3: TM4J - Test Management for JIRA (SmartBear), TestRail (Gurock Software), and Artifactory (JFrog). These are in addition to improvements and updates of all the existing interfaces Syndeia supports.
Custom mapping for model transforms was introduced in Syndeia 3.2. This enabled users to configure and deploy their own mapping between model artifacts, standard or custom types, without reliance on Intercax. In 3.3, this has been extended to mapping relationship types, as well. Complex structures with multiple relationship types can be transformed, compared and updated exactly as the users’ workflow requires.
To learn more about Syndeia 3.3, open a request on our helpdesk or email us at syndeia@intercax.com.
Syndeia® is a registered trademark of Intercax LLC (www.intercax.com)
TM4J is a test management software by SmartBear.
Artifactory is a universal repository manager software by JFrog Ltd.
TestRail is a test management software from Gurock Software.
